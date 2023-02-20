2024 Cadillac XT4 Updated with New Screen the Highlight

Photo: Cadillac 2024 Cadillac XT4 - Front

• Cadillac unveils the series of changes to its XT4 SUV.

• The biggest changes take place inside, where the company's 33.0-inch curved screen makes its debut with the model.

• The 2024 Cadillac XT4 is expected to hit dealerships this summer.

Cadillac is significantly reworking its XT4 for 2024. This morning, the company gave us an overview of the changes being made to the small SUV.

First of all, there are changes to the exterior design, which are front-loaded. A redesigned bumper gets the model closer in looks to the new Lyriq, and the LED headlights are also redesigned. The rear bumper has been reworked as well and also adopts elements introduced with the Lyriq, notably red reflectors down at the lower corners. The model also features new 18- and 20-inch wheels while three new colours join the palette: Emerald Lake Metallic, Midnight Sky Metallic and Deep Sea Metallic.

Of the three trim levels offered, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport, the latter will be more recognizable with an abundance of black accents.

Photo: Cadillac 2024 Cadillac XT4 - Steering wheel, dashboard

The biggest changes, however, are inside. The dashboard has been completely changed, so the 8-inch screen that served the model is gone, as is the traditional instrument cluster. These are replaced by a curved screen of 33.0 inches present in all rims. Its 9K resolution promises graphics of great clarity, just as with the Lyriq that features the same display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless apps are also standard. Internet access over 5G network, Amazon Alexa integration, as well as integrated Google services, will also be part of the package.

A new 13-speaker AKG Studio audio system is optional with all XT4s.

Under the hood, there's continuity with the current model's 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which offers 235 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission is still responsible for the link between the engine and the wheels. With the towing package, Cadillac says the XT4 can tow 3500 lb.

The model is expected at dealerships this summer. Pricing will be announced at that time.

Photo: Cadillac 2024 Cadillac XT4 - Interior