2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Makes its Debut

Los Angeles, CA - General Motors last night unveiled a new model that’s central to its EV plans in the coming years, the all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. And to say the least, it represents almost as big a leap forward from the Blazer model it's based on as that model represented in relation to the original SUV that first bore that name.

Up to 515 km of range
The Blazer EV, based on the Ultium platform, will be introduced in several versions including 1LT, 2LT and RS models as well as a Chevrolet SS edition and even a PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) model for police fleets. The version with the best range is the rear-wheel drive RS version, which gets a range of up to 515 km.

For those looking for performance before range, look to the SS version. It features all-wheel drive, a unique WOW (Wide open Watts) mode to develop up to 557 hp and 648 lb-ft of torque.

The technology
The Blazer offers a Level 2 (AC) charge of 11kW and DC fast charging capability of up to 190kW, allowing motorists to increase range by approximately 125 km in 10 minutes.

Inside, we find a 17.7-inch diagonal touchscreen and customizable display. Exterior lighting is all LED, with choreographed up-and-down animation on RS and SS models.

GM will also offer hands-free Super Cruise driving technology as an option on higher-end models.

Like the gas-powered Blazer, the Blazer EV offers two rows of seating, trim and design elements exclusive to the RS and SS, including blue and red contrast stitching on the RS, and soot microfibre seats on the SS, with optional Adrenaline Red seating surfaces and Silver Orange accents. You also get standard heated seats and heated steering wheel on all versions. Ventilated front seats are also standard on the RS and SS, as well as heated rear exterior seats standard on the SS and optional on the RS.

No key or push button
There's no button to push to start the vehicle. With hands-free starting, the driver simply presses the brake pedal after closing the door and the Blazer EV is ready to roll. The key fob authorizes the hands-free start system. The charging port door opens automatically when the door is pushed. You also get navigation to charging stations with route planning and the latest driver assistance technologies including automatic reverse braking and advanced parking assistance.

And the price tag
Prices start at $51,998 for the 1LT ($54,548 in Quebec); the 2LT goes for about $56,598 (approximately $59,148 in Quebec), the RS for $61,298 ($63,848 in Quebec). The SS performance version retails for around $80,998 ($83,548 in Quebec).

Note that the MSRP includes $2,200 freight, $100 A/C tax and $250 dealer fee. License, insurance, registration, PSA/PPSA filing fees, administration fees, duties and taxes are extra.

Schedule
The Blazer EV 2LT and RS variants will go on sale next summer 2023, with the 1LT arriving in the first quarter of 2024. The high-performance SS version is set to debut in the latter part of 2023.

