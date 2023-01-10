• Chevrolet will unveil the hybrid version of the Corvette on January 17.

• The Corvette e-Ray will offer all-wheel drive for the first time.

• The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Hybrid is expected to hit the roads before the end of this year.

It’s been known for some time that Chevrolet is preparing a hybrid version of its Corvette, along with several other variants. In exactly one week, on January 17, Chevrolet will officially present the first electrified version ever of its sports car.

The announcement was made via a video shared by the company on social media. It shows a blue Corvette e-Ray driving in the snow, which confirms another first that we already knew about, namely that this Corvette will feature four-wheel drive.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Corvette e-Ray - Logo

Fans of the model as it’s been historically known are working overtime to digest all the changes being brought to it. The current version, the C8, is the first mid-engine car. Now, electrification and four-wheel drive have arrived; we're come a long way, as they say.

As for what we already know about the model, we have to refer to information leaked earlier, which is that the Corvette e-Ray will be equipped with adjustable regenerative braking, as well as a mode that allows all-electric driving over short distances. Ideal for avoiding waking up the neighborhood when you come home late.

The hybrid Corvette is expected later this year as a 2024 version. We will of course come back to you next week with all the details about it.