Ford Mustang 2024, décapotable en rouge

Auto123 was on hand for the grand unveiling of the revised 2024 Ford Mustang on Thursday night.

Much has been made this week about the Detroit Auto Show losing some of its former luster, which was inevitable given the havoc the pandemic wreaked upon it, and more generally waning interest in the part of automakers and perhaps even car enthusiasts for traditional auto shows. And yet, the traditional media day held today contained its share of significant new model presentations and announcements. Even if some of them had already been presented elsewhere, in other contexts.

Still, the star power was somewhat dimmed, no way around it. Which made Ford’s presentation of the revised new 2024 Mustang in coupe and convertible versions all the more welcome. On the other hand, Ford didn't unveil it at the show itself during the day, but decided to wait until later in the day to make it known to the general public. So it was at Hartz Plaza in the city of Detroit itself (which has undergone a major facelift) that we got to see the new 2024 Mustang.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

Photo: Ford 2024 Ford Mustang coupe, three-quarters rear

Not quite a transformation

After all the spy images found here and there online, many observers believed that we were going to see nothing more than a mild revision of the current Mustang. Others added the possibility of a hybrid configuration and still others thought the car might be all-wheel drive. Of course, there were also whispers of an all-electric version. But here, now, none of the wilder possibilities materialized.

First of all, let's mention that in the last few years, the Mustang has become the best-selling sports car in the world. The Mustang is therefore considered an international sports car and is distributed in an impressive number of countries. Ford's designers decided to respect the tastes of the brand's fans and kept its original configuration (let’s not confuse the coupe and convertible with the Mach-e electric crossover, shall we!)

The Mustang and Mustang GT coupes and convertibles have kept their original silhouette, thus. Beyond that, though, everything has been redesigned, from the hood, headlights and large grille that plunges almost under the car to the taillights, still in three sections but completely redrawn, rear fender lines that are less bulging than before, sidewalls that are less sculpted and rear wheel arches that are more swollen, but which strangely resemble the rear fenders of the very recent Shelby Super Snake.

Photo: Ford 2024 Ford Mustang, interior

The interior

Substantial as those changes are, those inside are even more notable. If we start with the dashboard, we note that its instrumentation is now reproduced on a flat digital screen. The driver can choose the configuration of this virtual instrument panel. The same goes for many of the heating and other controls, which are now integrated into a second, central screen. The old design of two eyebrow arches on the dashboard has disappeared.

The steering wheel has been redesigned with a flattened hoop at its base, which now has a wider section with bulges to give the driver's hands a better grip. The centre console holds the shifter while the parking brake arm is now electronic. However, it can still be used as a mechanical brake for drifting or other manoeuvres requiring the rear wheels to be locked.

Of course, the seats have been redesigned for more comfort and elegance, while the door trim is now made of materials that allow the speaker grilles to be integrated more discreetly. As for the rear seats and trunk, besides the use of new materials, these elements are similar to last year's.

Photo: Ford 2024 Ford Mustang coupe, front

More power!

As far as engines are concerned, the same two engines that were in the catalog last year are back under the hood of the Mustang. The base engine remains the 2.3-liter Ecoboost turbocharged four-cylinder, while the Mustang GTs will still be delivered with the legendary 5.0L Coyote V8. However, Ford has yet to reveal the power and torque of these two engines, which, according to the presenters, will be both more powerful and more fuel-efficient than they were in the past (and without electrical assistance).

In fact, the same presenters told us that the 2023 Mustang GT will be the most powerful GT ever produced! Of course, Mustang buyers will once again have the choice of the venerable six-speed manual or ten-speed automatic. And again, all of these Mustang coupes and convertibles will only be available with rear-wheel drive!

Therefore, despite all the rumors, the Mustang coupe and convertible platform has not been changed. It has only been slightly revised. We understand that some suspension parts have also been revised, that the Brembo brakes have been better adapted to the specific needs of the Mustang models, but let's especially mention the steering system that has been revised for more precision and control.

This first presentation of Mustang coupes and convertibles only served as a launch pad for this model, which should arrive at Ford dealerships later this summer. It's understandable that prices will only be announced at that time, once power and fuel economy results have been confirmed. Other finishes will certainly be added to those unveiled in Detroit, which should make the Mustang an increasingly sought-after sports car.