Ford is recalling 8,161 Mustangs due to a problem that can occur with the manual transmission, and which created a risk of fire.

In the vehicles targeted by the recall, the clutch pressure line may not be properly secured to the stud in the vehicle's firewall. The line could come into contact with hot exhaust system components and melt, causing brake fluid to leak from the clutch system.

This can make gear changes impossible, and can also cause the engine to stall when the gas pedal is released at certain speeds. Obviously, this increases the risk of an accident. Then, if brake fluid collects near a hot surface, an under-hood fire can occur, increasing the risk of injury to occupants.

Ford is aware of two reports of an under-hood fire, including one with the new Dark Horse version. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse | Photo: Ford

GTs and Dark Horses

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, states that about 1 percent of the 8,161 vehicles being recalled are likely to have the problem, meaning that only 80 or so are really at risk.

Apart from the Dark Horse model, the problem can also occur with GT versions. Mustangs with 4-cylinder EcoBoost engines are not affected, as they are no longer offered with manual transmission since last summer's renewal.

Ford told Road & Track magazine that a third of the vehicles affected by the recall have not yet been delivered to customers.

It’s not yet known how many units are affected in Canada. We will update this information as it becomes available.

Ford will start informing owners by mail on June 17. The vehicles will be inspected at Ford service centres; technicians will check the pipe and repair it if necessary.