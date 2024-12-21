Auto123 presents three rankings of the Top SUVs in Canada for 2025. Today, our Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2024-2025. See also: Top 10 Subcompact SUV Picks in Canada for 2025: our Top Small Crossover Picks See also: Top 10 Compact SUVs in Canada for 2025: Our Top Compact Crossover Picks These days, when it comes time to moving families of two or even more, it’s hard to beat a midsize SUV or crossover. Used to be that you could choose from station wagons, large sedans, minivans, but these days wagons are barely present in North America, large sedans are mainly the purview of the luxury classes and minivans are barely more plentiful than wagons. So three-row SUVs and CUVs are the order of the day; here are top choices as we head into 2025. Chevrolet Traverse

Chevrolet enters this fracas with the stylish and comfortable Traverse, a model that’s been improving ever since it took over from the somewhat awkward-looking Trailblazer EXT all those years ago. Its current iteration looks muscular and, in RS spec, somewhat sporty as well thanks to narrow DRLs and bright colour choices set against dark wheels and grille.

Inside, third row access is made easier thanks to a tilting and sliding second row, which also gets cupholders and USB-C ports. Power comes from a 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder, but the big news is the availability of Chevrolet’s Super Cruise autonomous driving tech, which will allow drivers to drive for miles on the highway (and more and more secondary roads) with no hands on the wheel, and no feet on the pedals. Ford Explorer

The Blue Oval’s entry in the category is very much a household name at this point; the Explorer was one of the pioneers of the SUV genre. For 2025 it’s getting a redesign that hands different headlight and taillight shapes and grille. A host of engine choices return for 2025, including a powerful 3.0L twin-turbo V6, although it’s disappointing to find in the lineup no hybrid – Ford is reserving those for the police variant. Another addition for 2025 is the availability of the BlueCruise hands-free driving feature as well as the Ford Digital Experience that allows users to download apps directly to their car. Those apps include gaming ones as well as video conferencing. You can also login to your own Google account for access to Google Assistant and saved Google Maps destinations. It’s the first Ford model to get the new feature.

