The Volkswagen Group confirmed last week that the first model to carry the revived Scout banner will be presented this summer. The German automaker acquired the rights to the Scout name in 2020 with the purchase of Navistar, the successor to International Harvester, the manufacturer that gave us the first Scout.

The confirmation last week by Volkswagen came accompanied by a promo video.

The new Scout Motors division will initially offer two models, starting with an SUV and followed by a pickup truck. Both will be electric and inspired by the International Scout model dating from the 60s and 70s.

Scout boss Scott Keogh confirmed last month that Scout was working with Magna International to develop its vehicles, including the ladder structure on which the first two models will rest.

The Volkswagen Group's new Scout division Photo: Volkswagen

Production of the SUV is scheduled to start sometime in 2026. Assembly of the pickup will follow within a year, according to Keogh.

Production will take place in a new plant near Columbia, South Carolina. Volkswagen has earmarked investments approaching $2 billion USD for that facility. The site could also be used to produce other Volkswagen Group models.

One of those could be a rumoured Audi SUV, which would be tasked with competing with the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Other Scout models will eventually follow. Scout has registered several nameplates with trademark authorities in the U.S.