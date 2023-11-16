Los Angeles 2023: 2024 Kia Sorento Shows Off New Image

Los Angeles, CA - The 2024 Kia Sorento, North American version, made its official debut today at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The refreshed design of the next Sorento is further proof of Kia’s move to harmonize the design signature of its models, thus we see styling elements here similar to those on the Telluride and the newly updated Niro, as well as the all-electric EV9 SUV about to hit the market. The 2024 Sorento gets a redesigned front grille and headlights, with the rear lights also new, and now accompanied down low by a new skid plate.

Kia Sorento 2024 Photo: Kia

Inside, Kia has integrated its now-ubiquitous wide curved display that harbours two 12.3-inch screens, one for the data info the other for infotainment purposes. New inside colour options are added to the offering, called Olive Brown and Sage.

Les Kia Sorento 2024-2025 Photo: Kia

Gas first, hybrids later

Initially, Kia will launch the gas-powered version of the revised Sorento early in 2024. The electrified variants – the Sorento HEV and the Sorento PHEV – will launch later on next year as 2025 models. The company has also decided to keep selling the current hybrid Sorento alongside the redesigned new gas-powered model until the transition is complete.

Powertrains of the 2024 Kia Sorento

There are two engine possibilities for buyers: the base engine is a 2.5L I-4 unit found in the LX and S trims, while the upper trims get a 2.5L turbo engine. All-wheel drive is available, and it now features torque vectoring.

There are new X-Line and X-Pro variants joining the lineup, both designed to appeal to those who might actually want to take their Sorento off-road. Or at least, who want their Sorento to look like they can do that. The X-Line does get a centre-locking differential; the X-Pro rides on 17-inch wheels shod in all-terrain tires. Towing capacity for the latter model is 4,000 lb.

Écran central dans le Kia Sorento 2024 Photo: Kia

In terms of tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity is standard through the range, and the 2024 Sorento also integrates Kia’s new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC). A handful of new safety and drive-assist systems joins the suite of functions already in place, among them:

- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning

- Highway Driving Assist 2