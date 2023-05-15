Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Lexus GX: Here's a First Look at the Next GX

The GX is one of the most capable off-road utility vehicles Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Trunk lid of 2024 Lexus GX
Trunk lid of 2024 Lexus GX
Photo: Lexus

•    Lexus shares two images showing bits of the next-generation GX SUV.

•    The GX has remained virtually unchanged for about 15 years.

•    This SUV is one of the last still using a ladder structure.

Some models within the Toyota/Lexus group have been left for a very long time without major changes. The GX SUV has remained virtually unchanged for fifteen years. 

Finally, the company is moving on this dossier and getting ready to introduce a new generation of models. 

Brown 2024 Lexus GX
Brown 2024 Lexus GX
Photo: Lexus

In anticipation of the unveiling of its new adventurer, the company has shared two images that show part of the front and rear. What we can see is a hood with very muscular lines. There’s a resemblance to the LX, which was renewed for this year, but the approach seems more defined with the GX.

At the rear, less detail is visible, but we recognize the current signature of the other SUVs of the brand. This one shows us a band that extends across the entire width to house the lights. Also, the LEXUS letters are very visible and highlighted above it. 

As for the rest, we still expect the SUV to keep its unique configuration, either a body mounted on a ladder frame with a more traditional 4x4 system, or equipped with a two-speed transfer case (high and low range). The GX is still a saddled version of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that is offered elsewhere on the planet. We're talking about one of the most capable SUVs off the beaten path. 

Another Toyota model that benefits from the same structure and components is the 4Runner. We can also expect something new from this model, which has remained unchanged in the manufacturer's lineup for over 10 years. 

Mechanically, we'll have to see what's in store for the model. We shouldn't be surprised to see the V8 engine disappear in favor of V6 solutions, including a hybrid variant that would take advantage of the iForce Max block that serves the Toyota Tundra. 

This is all speculation, but rumours are pointing in that direction. Toyota hasn't said when it will unveil its next GX, but it shouldn't be too long. We can expect it to be available for the 2024 model-year.

You May Also Like

First Glimpse of the next Lexus LX

First Glimpse of the next Lexus LX

The Lexus LX is getting a new look for 2022 and a first image giving us an idea of what to expect has been released. This time, the model won’t be accompanie...

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus will introduce the second generation of its NX SUV on June 11. Expect some changes, of course, but also some continuity, as the NX has been a solid sal...

2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7

2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7

Volvo will introduce the newest member of its EV lineup on June 7. The EX30 will join the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge there, with another all-electric mod...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
BMW will show a new concept at the Villa D'Este Concours d'Elegance
BMW Will Present a Concept at the Villa D'Est...
Article
Chevrolet Equinox
GM Developing New 2.5L 4-Cylinder Turbo Engine
Article
The average age of vehicles in use in U.S continues to climb
Average Age of Vehicles in Use in U.S. Hits N...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Chevrolet Trax First Drive: The Little Trax That Could!
2024 Chevrolet Trax First Dri...
Video
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will Present its New EV on June 7
2024 Volvo EX30: Volvo Will P...
Video
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with Raptor Version
2024 Ford Ranger Debuts with ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 