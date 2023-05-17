Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Lexus LC 500: Pricing and Details for Canada Announced

The LC 500 gets a slight upgrade for 2024, but most importantly, a new multimedia system Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Lexus announces pricing and details for the 2024 Lexus LC 500.

•    A new multimedia system has been added to the sporty LC 500.

•    The LC 500 benefits from other improvements for 2024, including the addition of new colours and improved safety features.   

Lexus has announced pricing and details for the 2024 Lexus LC 500 in Canada. The model gets a starting price of $109,100, and there's one very notable change among several upgrades: the LC 500 changes its multimedia system. As a result, the model loses the touchpad that had, let's face it, its detractors. 

The dashboard is now adorned with a new 12.3-inch screen and its user-friendliness (we've seen the Lexus Interface system with other models) is a considerable improvement for users. It offers wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps.

The model benefits from other changes for 2024, including the addition of new colours (one inside, two outside). Both body styles offered (coupe and convertible) adopt new 21-inch forged aluminum wheels. Note a small change with the spare tire. The spare tire has been replaced by a tire repair kit to save space and weight. 

For an even more personalized LC, consumers can opt for the Custom version. This offers a wide range of exterior and interior choices to give their ride a unique look.

The other big change for 2024 is the addition of the Lexus+ 2.5 safety suite, which adds a host of features to help protect you.

For the rest, the car is the same as in previous years. It will still be offered as a coupe or convertible with its 5.0L V8 engine (LC 500). The hybrid engine (LC 500h), which consists of a 3.5L V6 and an electric motor, is reserved for the coupe.

Pricing for the 2024 Lexus LC is as follows: 

LC 500 2024 - MSRP $109,100 CAD

2024 LC 500 Performance - MSRP $121,950

2024 LC 500h Performance - MSRP $126,300

2024 LC 500 Convertible – MSRP $125,900

The model is available at Toyota dealerships across Canada starting immediately.

