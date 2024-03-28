The Porsche Macan EV is making its North American debut this week at the 2024 edition of the New York Auto Show.

In terms of design, the Macan EV stays very close to what Porsche showed with the latest edition of the Macan ICE model. But it’s what makes the SUV go that’s very distinct. Built on the PPE platform developed by the Volkswagen Group for a bunch of its upcoming EVs, it will be available in our market in two variations, the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo Electric.

2024 Porsche Macan EV, front Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Porsche Macan EV, badging Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Macan 4 is equipped with two electric motors and delivers a total output of 402 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.2 seconds. The Macan Turbo takes things further with 630 hp and 833 lb-ft of torque available to do the 0-100 trick in 3.3 seconds.

As for charging, maximum recharging capacity is 270 kW via the model’s 800-volt architecture, so basically the same as the Taycan. Recharging from 10 to 80 percent can take under 25 minutes.

The 2024 Porsche Macan EV should make its North American market debut before the end of this year. Precise timing will be known as launch date approaches.

2024 Porsche Macan EV, three-quarters rear Photo: D.Boshouwers