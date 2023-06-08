2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport Photo: Lexus

A new member of the Lexus family is on the way. The company today unveiled the 2024 Lexus TX, a three-row SUV that will provide an additional option for families looking for luxury AND space.

To find the origins of this model, you don't have to look far. Toyota recently launched the Grand Highlander, a model we went to Hawaii to try out less than a month ago. The Lexus TX takes the platform (TNGA-K) from Toyota's new SUV and offers a similar, if richer and more upscale, product.

The two models are not quite identical, mind you - there's a slight difference under the hood, not to mention Lexus' own styling.

Front of 2024 Lexus TX 350 Premium Photo: Lexus

Engines of the 2024 Lexus TX

Like its Toyota cousin, the TX offers three powertrains. Two of these can be found with the Grand Highlander: a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder (275 hp and 312 lb-ft of torque) and a hybrid version using the same powertrain, this time to deliver 366 hp and 409 lb-ft of torque. With the Grand Highlander, these mills serve respectively as the base and richest version of the range.

With the TX, the non-electrified engine serves the TX 350 AWD variant, while the TX 500h benefits from electric power.

At the top of the hierarchy is the TX 550h+. It features its own exclusive engine, a 3.5L V6 married to electric motors to deliver an electric range of 53 km. Power is rated at 406 hp.

Also, as with the Grand Highlander, each engine is associated with a different transmission. With the 2.4L, there are 8-speed and 6-speed automatic transmissions for the gasoline and hybrid versions respectively. The plug-in hybrid model features a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Note that the electrified version of the 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is only available with the F-Sport trim level. And speaking of trim levels, the TX range features five: Premium, Ultra Luxury, Executive, F-Sport 2 and F-Sport 3. The Premium model gets 20-inch wheels, although 22-inch rims will be available as an option. All other models feature 22-inch wheels.

2024 Lexus TX 350 Premium Photo: Lexus

Seating of 2024 Lexus TX Photo: Lexus

The interior of the 2024 Lexus TX

The TX's raison d'être becomes apparent in the interior, which like the Grand Highlander is very spacious. The figures for cargo volume behind each row speak volumes. Even with all seats in place, capacity is 569 litres, which is more than the average car trunk. Lowering the third bench seat increases volume to 1,625 litres, which is practically what a compact SUV offers. With the last two rows folded down, total space reaches 2747 litres.

Note that in the second row, you have two options: captain's-style seats or a full bench that folds in a 60-40 ratio. Oddly, Lexus makes no mention of the precise number of seats, but we can guess that it's the same formula as with the Grand Highlander: eight with the second-row bench seat, seven with captain's chairs.

2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport, lower console Photo: Lexus

A wealth of equipment

Unsurprisingly, we learn that the Lexus TX will be rather richly equipped, even if the full specifications are not yet known. Items such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic roof, 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system and head-up display will be available.

The LSS 3.0 safety suite comes as standard. It includes items such as (add).

The final word

We'll have more to say about the 2024 Lexus TX when we see it in person, and especially once we have the opportunity to drive it.

The TX, designed for the North American market, will be assembled at the Group's Indiana plant. The 350 and 500 versions go on sale this autumn, while the plug-in hybrid version will have to wait a little longer.