2024 Lexus TX Pricing Announced for U.S.

On Friday of this week, Auto123 will be in Austin, Texas, to test-drive the new 2024 Lexus TX. Yesterday, the automaker announced pricing for some of the versions to be offered in the United States, which at least provides an idea of what Canadian consumers can expect.

The starting price of the TX 350 is set at $55,000 USD, while the 500h F Sport variant lists at just over $76,000. Still unconfirmed is the price tag for the 550h+ plug-in hybrid, but we can expect something in the region of US$80,000.

These prices are higher than those of the RX L, which is being discontinued in favour of the new TX, better suited to those looking for a three-row model. They’re also higher than pricing for rival models such as the Infiniti QX60 and Cadillac XT6.

The all-new 2024 Lexus TX Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Lexus TX350 is powered by a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine developing 275 hp and 312 lb-ft of torque. The TX 500h (essentially the equivalent of the Hybrid Max in the Toyota Grand Highlander) gets the same engine but combined with electric motors. Output is given at 366 hp and 409 lb-ft of torque.

The TX 550h+ model and its 53 km of all-electric driving delivers 406 hp.

Lexus says the TX 350 and TX 500h models are already arriving at American dealerships, while the TX 550h+ will be marketed in early 2024. Pricing for that model will be announced at a later date.

What should Canadian buyers? To qualify for federal government subsidies, the base version would have to be priced at under $60,000 CAD, and the plug-in hybrids at under $70,000. Considering the U.S. price of the base version, which is front-wheel drive south of the border, it's hard to imagine a price point below $60,000 here in Canada, where all versions are getting all-wheel drive.

In Quebec, the maximum base-model MSRP that keeps vehicles eligible for discounts rose from $60,000 to $65,000 in April. In British Columbia, the limit is $70,000.

We'll have more to tell you when the embargo on driving impressions of the model is lifted on October 11.

Lexus TX 2024 grey Photo: D.Boshouwers