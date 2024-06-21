Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota Recalls Grand Highlander, Lexus TX SUVs Over Airbag Issue

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander | Photo: D.Rufiange
    Daniel Rufiange
     Around 145,000 vehicles are being recalled, 11,858 of them in Canada.

    Toyota is recalling and temporarily halting sales of two of its largest three-row models, the Grand Highlander and the Lexus TX, over a potential issue with one of the airbags.

    In Canada, 9,039 Toyota Grand Highlanders and 2819 Lexus TXs are affected.

    The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and 2024 Lexus TX were introduced to the market last year. The decision to stop sales was announced yesterday, June 20. Both models are assembled at Toyota's Princeton plant in Indiana, in the U.S.

    The problem is that the driver's side airbag may not deploy as intended in certain types of collisions, if the driver's window is down. To comply with a federal safety standard, the airbag must obviously be in good working order. And of course, an airbag failing to deploy increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

    The company is still looking for a solution to this problem, which is why it is temporarily suspending sales of these models until a solution is found. Note that the announcement of the suspension of sales was made by Toyota in the U.S.; we have yet to see an official announcement by Toyota Canada side.

    Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mid-August.

    2024 Lexus TX
    2024 Lexus TX | Photo: Lexus
