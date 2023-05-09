Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Lexus TX: Name Confirmed, First Image Released

The three-row SUV will be the luxury counterpart to the new Toyota Grand Highlander Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Lexus teases its future three-row SUV with a first profile image of half the vehicle.

•    The 2024 Lexus TX will be the luxury counterpart to the upcoming 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander.

•    Lexus hasn’t confirmed when it will present the model, but it could be soon.

Lexus has confirmed the name of its upcoming three-row luxury SUV and shared a first image to mark the occasion.

The image shows only a portion of the Leuxs TX’s profile, focusing on the C-pillar and rear door, but it does confirm that this model is a parallel to Toyota’s upcoming Grand Highlander three-row SUV, set to debut this year.

Grey 2024 Lexus TX
Grey 2024 Lexus TX
Photo: Lexus

What this also does is provide an idea of the size of the Lexus TX as well as the powertrain it might get. For one, we know the made-in-the-USA model will be a unibody SUV built on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform (unlike the body-on-frame configuration of the Lexus GX and LX SUVs). For another, we can expect similar powertrains to those announced for the Grand Highlander. The Toyota offering includes a 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine (265 hp), hp 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid (245 hp) with either front- or all-wheel drive and 362 hp 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo (362 hp) with AWD. 

All will be revealed soon, we expect, and we also expect more teasers on the way to the big reveal of the 2024 Lexus TX. Stay tuned!

