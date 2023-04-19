2024 Lincoln Nautilus - Unveiling Photo: Lincoln

• Lincoln has introduced the revised 2024 Nautilus SUV.

• The premium midsize model gets revisions Lincoln hopes will draw in younger buyers.

• The changes include updated tech and a hybrid powertrain.

Lincoln has presented the updated 2024 Nautilus SUV, which will make its commercial debut early in 2024.

Among the major changes, we count new and more modern exterior styling, an influx of advanced technologies and the jettisoning of the previous model’s optional V6 engine in favour of a hybrid powertrain. All of these have a common goal to attract a younger demographic to the model, which has long been saddled with the reputation of an “older person’s” SUV.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus - Profile Photo: Lincoln

Many of the new exterior features – front fascia with larger black front grille, chrome accents, horizontal LED light strip - are inspired by the current Aviator model, itself recently updated. On the side, we find the Nautilus nameplate prominent on the front doors, while the door handles are integrated into the window mouldings.

Out back we find as well as width-spanning LED lightbar, which integrated Lincoln lettering.

Note that buyers will have access to an appearance package. That Jet option brings with it a two-tone finish, black interior, black chrome exterior elements and available black wheels (22-inch).

2024 Lincoln Nautilus - Interior Photo: Lincoln

The interior has also been updated and leads with a width-spanning curved screen display that even integrated into each side’s door panel.

That display harbours the driver data screen, while the central touch screen, found lower on the central dashboard. The system on it now integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, and Alexa has joined the party.

The steering wheel meanwhile gets its own update. It’s now flat on top for a better view of the driver data.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus - Steering wheel, dashboard Photo: Lincoln

This being a Lincoln, the model integrates an (optional) Lincoln Rejuvenate feature, which adds specific ambiences via lighting, touch and even smell components. It offers ambient lighting and displays unique visuals on the car’s screens, a seat massage function and a scent diffusing system within the climate system.

The 2024 Nautilus also gets Ford’s newest BlueCruise semi-autonomous drive technology. Drivers can remove their hands from the steering wheel on certain pre-mapped highways, though the system will check their attentiveness. The lane-centering software, meanwhile, has been tweaked for a better recognition of vehicles in other lanes.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus - Exterior design Photo: Lincoln

Another notable change for 2024 involves the inclusion of a new hybrid powertrain in the offering, replacing the V6 option previously in the catalogue. That new configuration uses the base model’s 2.0L turbo engine but pairs it with a CVT transmission and a 100-kWh electric motor to deliver an output of 310 hp.

The base model’s ICE-only powertrain uses an 8-speed auto transmission and delivers 250 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque.

In both cases, all-wheel drive is the standard configuration, and all models get an adaptive suspension for optimized comfort. There are five drive modes to choose from.

Prices have not been announced yet for the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus; that should happen closer to the SUV’s commercial debut early next year.