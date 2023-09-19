Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Mazda CX-30 Gets Technical Improvements, New Suna Edition

2024 Mazda CX-30
Photo: Mazda
Here are the details on the 2024 CX-30 lineup, including pricing Automotive expert , Updated:

Mazda Canada has shared pricing and trim details for the 2024 Mazda CX-30, a model that will be available in a Suna edition for the first time. 

In addition to the introduction of the CX-30 Suna, the SUV welcomes technological enhancements such as a new 10.25-inch centre screen and improved connectivity features for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The fun begins at $28,150 (plus $2,095 in fees)
The base price for the GX version of the CX-30 is set at $28,150. This model features a new 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine, replacing the previous 2.0L unit, and offering a 28-percent increase in power (191 hp, 186 lb-ft of torque) and improved fuel efficiency. In addition, all versions of the CX-30 feature the new i-Activ AWD system and G-Vectoring Control Plus as standard equipment.

Colour options
A choice of premium colours is offered, from Soul Red Crystal Metallic for $500 to Pure White Leather interior for $250, available with selected exterior colours.

2024 CX-30 GS: moving upmarket
Above the GX, the GS version of the CX-30 offers a full set of i-Activsense safety equipment, including adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go function and lane-keeping assist. Pricing for this version starts at $31,450.

The GS luxury package
The GS with Luxury Package, available for $33,650, adds a host of comfort options, including synthetic leather seats and a large 10.25-inch touchscreen.

2024 Mazda CX-30, profile
2024 Mazda CX-30, profile
Photo: Mazda

CX-30 GT: the height of comfort
For those seeking the ultimate in luxury, the CX-30 GT model is priced at $37,550. It incorporates a 12-speaker Bose audio system and numerous safety and comfort features such as off-road navigation and head-up display.

CX-30 GT Turbo: for performance enthusiasts
The GT Turbo model, priced at $39,950, takes the driving experience to a new level with a 2.5L turbo engine that develops 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on high-octane fuel.

The Suna edition: in a class of its own
Finally, the CX-30 Suna, a special edition based on the GT Turbo model, features unique interior and exterior styling and is priced at $40,700.

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 is expected at Mazda dealerships across Canada this fall.

The 2024 Mazda CX-30, interior
The 2024 Mazda CX-30, interior
Photo: Mazda

