2024 Mazda Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

• Here's what you want to know about the 2024 Mazda model lineup in Canada. At Mazda, 2024 is a year of continuity. Though like any label, that’s not absolute - the company is making a few changes to its range here and there, to keep it relevant. Here's an overview of what's changing and what's staying the same, in three categories - cars, SUVs and, EVs. One EV, to be precise. THE CARS Mazda3 Current generation: 2019

Mazda3 Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Mazda3 is the only sedan in the Mazda range, but it's well established. It returns in the same form in 2024, though it does benefit from a few improvements to keep up with the times, as it begins to age. It's still available as a sedan or 5-door hatchback, and with certain variants it's possible to opt for all-wheel drive. The first thing that strikes you for 2024 is the withdrawal of the former 2.0L 4-cylinder base engine. The range now begins with a 2.5L 4-cylinder offering 191 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. GX, GS and GT models are equipped as standard. The GT variant can be fitted with an optional 2.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder, which boosts performance to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. Otherwise, we're talking 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed automatic transmission is present throughout, as with all other models in the range except the CX-90. A 6-speed manual transmission is still on the menu, but is only offered with the GT version of the Mazda3 Sport (hatchback). Speaking of this Sport version, it welcomes the Suna trim level in 2024. Finally, note that Turbo versions offer wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications as standard, as well as wireless smartphone charging. A 10.25-inch screen is also included, and it’s available as an option with other variants. See: 2024 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport Pricing, Details for Canada Mazda MX-5 Current generation: 2016

Mazda MX-5 Photo: D.Heyman