2024 Mazda CX-50: Pricing, Details Announced for Canada

The 2024 Mazda CX-50 is getting only minimal changes for the new year, Mazda Canada announced, but it will cost nominally more. Any more substantial changes to the SUV itself will likely come in 2026 when the model hits its mid-cycle point.



2024 Mazda CX-50 green Photo: Mazda

2024 Mazda CX-50 – what’s new?

It’s no surprise the model returns essentially unchanged for 2024, which is after all on its second on the market. Mazda is vaunting an improved steering system and new dampers, but as far as changes go that’s about it.

The product range thus returns as is, as do the powertrains that make the CX-50 go. The standard engine is thus a 2.5L 4-cylinder delivering 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque in concert with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Buyers of the GT can option in a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine (227 hp, 320 lb-ft of torque).

Interior of 2024 Mazda CX-50 Photo: Mazda

Pricing of the 2024 Mazda CX-50

Mazda Canada is keeping things simple as far as its updated pricing goes: Every 2024 trim costs $1,050 more than it did for 2023. The prices shown here do not include $1,950 for freight and destination charges, or $2,095 in the case of the GT:

2024 Mazda CX-50 GS-L: $39,300 CAD

2024 Mazda CX-50 GT: $44,250

2024 Mazda CX-50 GT Turbo: $46,750

2024 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition: $49,250

2024 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition w/APEX Package: $50,650

As last year, there are various premium exterior colour choices available that run anywhere from $250 to $500 extra.