Car Releases

2024 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport Pricing, Details for Canada

2024 Mazda3 Sport Suna Edition
Photo: Mazda
Mazda’s small sedan/hatchback gets a starting MSRP of $24,200 CAD Automotive expert , Updated:

•    2024 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport: Here are pricing and trim details for Canada.

The changes aren’t dramatic for Mazda’s smallest model, but notable highlights include a new Suna Edition for the Mazda3, and a starting price of $24,200 CAD. (That MSRP does not include $1,995 in freight and destination charges).

Mazda Mazda3
Mazda Mazda3
Photo: Mazda

The Mazda3 also gets a new Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine (replacing the outgoing 2.0L engine); the new engine is more fuel-efficient but especially, it delivers 44 more horsepower for a total of 191 hp (along with 186 lb-ft of torque). The powertrain’s cylinder-deactivations system is updated for better efficiency.

To that end, the model’s fuel consumption rating is 8.4L/100 km (city), 6.3L/100 km (highway) and 7.5L/100 km (combined). Still part of the offering as an option on some trims is the Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbo engine.

The other update for 2024 is a newly available 10.25-inch multimedia display with integrated wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As for the new Suna Edition, it comes in a Zircon Sand Metallic exterior finish and features 18-inch black metallic finish wheels and gloss black door mirrors. The interior is black with terracotta elements (including stitching).

Mazda Mazda3 Sport
Mazda Mazda3 Sport
Photo: Mazda

2024 Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport trim details

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GX – The base models are front-wheel drive and now feature the Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine, along with a 6-speed auto transmission with manual mode and G-Vectoring Control Plus. Other standard elements and equipment: 

  • LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights and daytime running lights;
  • LED combination taillights;
  • Matte finish front grille;
  • Silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels;
  • Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring;
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
  • Updated Automatic Emergency Breaking (AEB) feature;
  • Complimentary (two years) Mazda Connected Services;
  • New rear side airbags;
  • 8.8-inch centre display;
  • Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity;
  • Remote keyless illuminated entry;
  • Two front USB Type-A inputs;
  • 8-speaker Mazda Harmonics audio;
  • Electronic parking brake;
  • Black cloth seats;
  • Heated front seats.
Interior of Mazda Mazda3
Interior of Mazda Mazda3
Photo: Mazda

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GS – This model runs on the Skayactiv-G 2.5L engine for the FWD models and adds the i-Activsense suite of safety systems, as well as:

  • Dual-zone automatic climate controls;
  • Heated steering wheel;
  • Heated exterior mirrors;
  • Rear center armrest with cup holders;
  • Leather-wrapped accents.

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GS w/ Luxury Package – This adds:

  • Power moonroof;
  • Leatherette-trimmed upholstery;
  • 10n-way power driver's seat with lumbar support and seat memory;
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror;
  • Exterior mirrors with a reverse tilt-down function;
  • Door mirrors linked with memory positioning;
  • Larger 10.25-inch infotainment display that adds touchscreen functionality when paired to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Mazda3 Sport
Mazda3 Sport
Photo: Mazda

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GT – The Sport version of this trim can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The GT model adds:

  • 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels (dark grey finish for the Sport, light grey for the sedan);
  • Gloss-black grille (Mazda3 Sport only);
  • LED signature illumination on headlights and taillights;
  • Leather seats available in black or Garnet Red;
  • Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles;
  • SiriusXM satellite radio (complementary three-month trial);
  • Full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display;
  • Mazda Navigation System;
  • Paddle shifters;
  • Adaptive Front-lighting System;
  • Advanced keyless entry;
  • Rear Direction Base Safety, featuring Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing;
  • Traffic Jam Assist, 360 View Monitor, and front and rear parking sensors;
  • HomeLink wireless control system is added to the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror;
  • Traffic Sign Recognition;
  • Wireless phone charging (Qi);
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • Two Type-C USB ports for faster charging.

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo – With this model buyers get the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine good  250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque (with premium 93-octane fuel; otherwise it’s 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque), paired with a 6-speed auto transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. Other unique features include:

Gloss-black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels;
Gloss black heated door mirrors;
Larger tailpipes;
Turbo badging on the rear hatch/trunk.

Pricing for the 2024 Mazda3 

Prices do not include $1,995 CAD in freight and destination fees.

  • 2024 Mazda3 GX - $24,200 CAD
  • 2024 Mazda3 GS - $26,700
  • 2024 Mazda3 GS w/Luxury Package FWD - $28,900
  • 2024 Mazda3 GS w/Luxury Package AWD - $30,900
  • 2024 Mazda3 GT FWD - $33,000
  • 2024 Mazda3 GT AWD - $35,000
  • 2024 Mazda3 GT Turbo AWD - $37,400

Pricing for the 2024 Mazda3 Sport

  • 2024 Mazda3 Sport GX - $ 24,950 CAD
  • 2024 Mazda3 Sport GS - $27,450
  • 2024 Mazda3 Sport GS w/Luxury Package FWD - $29,650
  • 2024 Mazda3 Sport GS w/Luxury Package AWD - $31,650
  • 2024 Mazda3 Sport GT Manual FWD - $32,450
  • 2024 Mazda3 Sport GT FWD - $33,750
  • 2024 Mazda3 Sport GT AWD - $35,750
  • 2024 Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo AWD - $38,150
  • 2024 Mazda3 Sport Suna Edition - $38,900

