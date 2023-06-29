2024 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport Pricing, Details for Canada

• 2024 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport: Here are pricing and trim details for Canada.

The changes aren’t dramatic for Mazda’s smallest model, but notable highlights include a new Suna Edition for the Mazda3, and a starting price of $24,200 CAD. (That MSRP does not include $1,995 in freight and destination charges).

Mazda Mazda3 Photo: Mazda

The Mazda3 also gets a new Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine (replacing the outgoing 2.0L engine); the new engine is more fuel-efficient but especially, it delivers 44 more horsepower for a total of 191 hp (along with 186 lb-ft of torque). The powertrain’s cylinder-deactivations system is updated for better efficiency.

To that end, the model’s fuel consumption rating is 8.4L/100 km (city), 6.3L/100 km (highway) and 7.5L/100 km (combined). Still part of the offering as an option on some trims is the Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbo engine.

The other update for 2024 is a newly available 10.25-inch multimedia display with integrated wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As for the new Suna Edition, it comes in a Zircon Sand Metallic exterior finish and features 18-inch black metallic finish wheels and gloss black door mirrors. The interior is black with terracotta elements (including stitching).

Mazda Mazda3 Sport Photo: Mazda

2024 Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport trim details

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GX – The base models are front-wheel drive and now feature the Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine, along with a 6-speed auto transmission with manual mode and G-Vectoring Control Plus. Other standard elements and equipment:

LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights and daytime running lights;

LED combination taillights;

Matte finish front grille;

Silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels;

Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Updated Automatic Emergency Breaking (AEB) feature;

Complimentary (two years) Mazda Connected Services;

New rear side airbags;

8.8-inch centre display;

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity;

Remote keyless illuminated entry;

Two front USB Type-A inputs;

8-speaker Mazda Harmonics audio;

Electronic parking brake;

Black cloth seats;

Heated front seats.

Interior of Mazda Mazda3 Photo: Mazda

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GS – This model runs on the Skayactiv-G 2.5L engine for the FWD models and adds the i-Activsense suite of safety systems, as well as:

Dual-zone automatic climate controls;

Heated steering wheel;

Heated exterior mirrors;

Rear center armrest with cup holders;

Leather-wrapped accents.

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GS w/ Luxury Package – This adds:

Power moonroof;

Leatherette-trimmed upholstery;

10n-way power driver's seat with lumbar support and seat memory;

Auto-dimming rearview mirror;

Exterior mirrors with a reverse tilt-down function;

Door mirrors linked with memory positioning;

Larger 10.25-inch infotainment display that adds touchscreen functionality when paired to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mazda3 Sport Photo: Mazda

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GT – The Sport version of this trim can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The GT model adds:

18-inch aluminum alloy wheels (dark grey finish for the Sport, light grey for the sedan);

Gloss-black grille (Mazda3 Sport only);

LED signature illumination on headlights and taillights;

Leather seats available in black or Garnet Red;

Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles;

SiriusXM satellite radio (complementary three-month trial);

Full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display;

Mazda Navigation System;

Paddle shifters;

Adaptive Front-lighting System;

Advanced keyless entry;

Rear Direction Base Safety, featuring Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing;

Traffic Jam Assist, 360 View Monitor, and front and rear parking sensors;

HomeLink wireless control system is added to the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Wireless phone charging (Qi);

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

Two Type-C USB ports for faster charging.

Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo – With this model buyers get the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine good 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque (with premium 93-octane fuel; otherwise it’s 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque), paired with a 6-speed auto transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. Other unique features include:

Gloss-black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels;

Gloss black heated door mirrors;

Larger tailpipes;

Turbo badging on the rear hatch/trunk.

Pricing for the 2024 Mazda3

Prices do not include $1,995 CAD in freight and destination fees.

2024 Mazda3 GX - $24,200 CAD

2024 Mazda3 GS - $26,700

2024 Mazda3 GS w/Luxury Package FWD - $28,900

2024 Mazda3 GS w/Luxury Package AWD - $30,900

2024 Mazda3 GT FWD - $33,000

2024 Mazda3 GT AWD - $35,000

2024 Mazda3 GT Turbo AWD - $37,400

Pricing for the 2024 Mazda3 Sport