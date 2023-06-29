2024 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport Pricing, Details for Canada

• 2024 Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport: Here are pricing and trim details for Canada.
The changes aren’t dramatic for Mazda’s smallest model, but notable highlights include a new Suna Edition for the Mazda3, and a starting price of $24,200 CAD. (That MSRP does not include $1,995 in freight and destination charges).
The Mazda3 also gets a new Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine (replacing the outgoing 2.0L engine); the new engine is more fuel-efficient but especially, it delivers 44 more horsepower for a total of 191 hp (along with 186 lb-ft of torque). The powertrain’s cylinder-deactivations system is updated for better efficiency.
To that end, the model’s fuel consumption rating is 8.4L/100 km (city), 6.3L/100 km (highway) and 7.5L/100 km (combined). Still part of the offering as an option on some trims is the Skyactiv-G 2.5L turbo engine.
The other update for 2024 is a newly available 10.25-inch multimedia display with integrated wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
As for the new Suna Edition, it comes in a Zircon Sand Metallic exterior finish and features 18-inch black metallic finish wheels and gloss black door mirrors. The interior is black with terracotta elements (including stitching).
2024 Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport trim details
Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GX – The base models are front-wheel drive and now feature the Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine, along with a 6-speed auto transmission with manual mode and G-Vectoring Control Plus. Other standard elements and equipment:
- LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights and daytime running lights;
- LED combination taillights;
- Matte finish front grille;
- Silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels;
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring;
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
- Updated Automatic Emergency Breaking (AEB) feature;
- Complimentary (two years) Mazda Connected Services;
- New rear side airbags;
- 8.8-inch centre display;
- Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity;
- Remote keyless illuminated entry;
- Two front USB Type-A inputs;
- 8-speaker Mazda Harmonics audio;
- Electronic parking brake;
- Black cloth seats;
- Heated front seats.
Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GS – This model runs on the Skayactiv-G 2.5L engine for the FWD models and adds the i-Activsense suite of safety systems, as well as:
- Dual-zone automatic climate controls;
- Heated steering wheel;
- Heated exterior mirrors;
- Rear center armrest with cup holders;
- Leather-wrapped accents.
Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GS w/ Luxury Package – This adds:
- Power moonroof;
- Leatherette-trimmed upholstery;
- 10n-way power driver's seat with lumbar support and seat memory;
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror;
- Exterior mirrors with a reverse tilt-down function;
- Door mirrors linked with memory positioning;
- Larger 10.25-inch infotainment display that adds touchscreen functionality when paired to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GT – The Sport version of this trim can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The GT model adds:
- 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels (dark grey finish for the Sport, light grey for the sedan);
- Gloss-black grille (Mazda3 Sport only);
- LED signature illumination on headlights and taillights;
- Leather seats available in black or Garnet Red;
- Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles;
- SiriusXM satellite radio (complementary three-month trial);
- Full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display;
- Mazda Navigation System;
- Paddle shifters;
- Adaptive Front-lighting System;
- Advanced keyless entry;
- Rear Direction Base Safety, featuring Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing;
- Traffic Jam Assist, 360 View Monitor, and front and rear parking sensors;
- HomeLink wireless control system is added to the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror;
- Traffic Sign Recognition;
- Wireless phone charging (Qi);
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
- Two Type-C USB ports for faster charging.
Mazda3 / Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo – With this model buyers get the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine good 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque (with premium 93-octane fuel; otherwise it’s 227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque), paired with a 6-speed auto transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. Other unique features include:
Gloss-black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels;
Gloss black heated door mirrors;
Larger tailpipes;
Turbo badging on the rear hatch/trunk.
Pricing for the 2024 Mazda3
Prices do not include $1,995 CAD in freight and destination fees.
- 2024 Mazda3 GX - $24,200 CAD
- 2024 Mazda3 GS - $26,700
- 2024 Mazda3 GS w/Luxury Package FWD - $28,900
- 2024 Mazda3 GS w/Luxury Package AWD - $30,900
- 2024 Mazda3 GT FWD - $33,000
- 2024 Mazda3 GT AWD - $35,000
- 2024 Mazda3 GT Turbo AWD - $37,400
Pricing for the 2024 Mazda3 Sport
- 2024 Mazda3 Sport GX - $ 24,950 CAD
- 2024 Mazda3 Sport GS - $27,450
- 2024 Mazda3 Sport GS w/Luxury Package FWD - $29,650
- 2024 Mazda3 Sport GS w/Luxury Package AWD - $31,650
- 2024 Mazda3 Sport GT Manual FWD - $32,450
- 2024 Mazda3 Sport GT FWD - $33,750
- 2024 Mazda3 Sport GT AWD - $35,750
- 2024 Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo AWD - $38,150
- 2024 Mazda3 Sport Suna Edition - $38,900