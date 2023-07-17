The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 were officially unveiled today. The performance variants of the new revised new GLC SUV will deliver, according to their maker, “More power, more equipment, and more driving pleasure”.

The GLC 63 S E Performance represents the first high-performance hybrid SUV from the AMG division.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Exterior of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC

The new GLC’s AMG variants get a number of AMG-specific exterior design elements, an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and AMG front fascia with flics, sporty air intakes and chrome trim element. There are integrated side sill panels, diffuser-look rear fascia for the GLC 43 and an additional diffuser board for the GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE, and two twin tailpipe trims (round on the 43, trapezoidal on the 63).

Interior of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Interior of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC

These GLC models get AMG seats in ARTICO/microfibre with distinctive graphics and upholstery, as well as optional leather and Nappa leather upholstery with an embossed AMG crest in the front headrests. Buyers can also choose AMG Performance seats as an option.

Both models get a standard AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, with optional microfiber versions available. This flat-bottomed wheel features aluminum gearshift paddles. Two round AMG DRIVE UNIT buttons access various dynamic driving functions and the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive menu. The AMG GLCs feature AMG sports pedals, floor mats and illuminated door sills.

The MBUX infotainment system features AMG-specific displays and functions, for instance special displays on the instrument cluster and central multimedia display, as well as for the head-up display (as an option).

The AMG-exclusive “Supersport” style allows to display driver-focused information and data in a vertical orientation. The models also integrate an (optional) data logger for those taking their GLC on to the track.

Front of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Powertrain of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43

Under the hood of the 43 variant, AMG’s 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with electric exhaust gas turbocharger delivers 416 hp, topped up by another 13 horses from the belt-driven starter-generator at lower engine speeds. The model features standard rear-axle steering, AMG’s Performance 4MATIC permanent all-wheel-drive system with rear-biased torque distribution, the Speedshift MCT 9G transmission with wet start-off clutch and the division’s Ride Control suspension with adaptive damping.

Powertrain of the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance

The hybrid powertrain combines AMG’s 2.0L turbo engine with an electric motor on the rear axle with combined output set at 671 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque. The electric motor boosts power and torque according to the situation. An electric-only mode allows for EV driving under certain conditions, and the model features standard active rear-axle steering.

The electric powertrain and 400-volt battery are designed by AMG.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, from above Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Pricing and availability of the new Mercedes-AMG GLC models

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 launches on the market in Canada in early 2024. The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 will arrive in the fall of 2024. Pricing for both variants should be announced as the launch date of the GLC 43 approaches.