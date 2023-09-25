Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new GLC Coupé, expanding its midsize series with a new model – well, two – with an aim to delivering to customers the porridge that’s just right, blending elegance and AMG characteristics. This comes after the unveiling of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé in March, and that of the Mercedes-AMG GLC just weeks ago.

See: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Make Official Debut

See: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé: The Revised Sportier SUV Makes its Official Debut

Two models of the AMG GLC Coupé are offered:

1) The entry-level GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, delivering 416 hp

2) The GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupé, featuring a hybrid powertrain producing 671 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque

Both models include features like :

Rear-axle steering;

AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive;

AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission;

AMG RIDE CONTROL adaptive damping.

The GLC Coupé exhibits a distinctive design with prominent proportions, AMG-specific radiator trim, jet wing-style front apron and precise side edges.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupé, interior Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The interior offers AMG seats, leather upholstery and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific displays and functions.

Under the hood, both models get the AMG 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, a world-first combination. The electric motor enhances response across the RPM range, resulting in dynamic acceleration and increased efficiency.

In the GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE, this engine combines with a rear-mounted electric drive unit and high-performance battery for a total output of 671 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque, achieving 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The GLC 43 4MATIC produces 416 hp and features a mild hybrid system with a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive contribute to its sporty performance.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The AMG difference

Both models include AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving programs, AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive damping, and active roll stabilization with AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL (standard on the GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE). They also feature AMG rear-axle steering, which enhances agility and maneuverability at lower speeds and stability at higher speeds.

The AMG models come with high-performance braking systems: the GLC 43 features internally ventilated and perforated brake discs with 4-piston fixed calipers at the front and 360 x 26-mm discs at the rear, while the GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE boasts the AMG high-performance composite brake system with 6-piston fixed calipers in front and 370 x 26-mm discs in back.

Optional equipment packages allow customers to customize their GLC models (these include the AMG Exterior Night Package, AMG Stealth Package, AMG Exterior Carbon Package and AMG optics package).

The 2024 GLC 63 S E PERFORMANCE Coupé and 2024 GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé are expected to be at Mercedes dealerships in Canada in 2024.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, from above Photo: Mercedes-Benz