• Mercedes has introduced the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé.

• The revised coupe-style SUV will debut in North America early in 2024.

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out the 2024 GLC Coupé, billed as the sporty sibling of the GLC SUV, which got its revision last year. The updated coupe-style SUV arrives for the new model-year carrying the 4-Matic AWD system, mild-hybrid technology (based on 48-volt technology) and an integrated starter-generator.

Dimensions-wise, the new GLC Coupé is 4,763 mm in length, or 31 mm longer than before; it is also 5 mm higher. The tracks are wider as well, by 6 mm at the front wheels and 23 mm at the back wheels (width remains the same). A benefit of the increase is cargo space, which increases from 500 litres to 545.

Output for the 2024 GLC 300 4MATIC version coming to Canada is rated at 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine. The boost mode adds another 23 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque in short bursts when called upon. Acceleration is set at 6.3 seconds from 0-100 km/h.

Mercedes promises both a smoother and a quieter ride thanks to certain design updates. To that end, the suspension system of the new GLC Coupé is based on a new four-link front suspension and a multi-link independent rear suspension mounted to a subframe. The variable steering ratio is also standard.

Inside, the 2024 GLC Coupé now comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, it receives the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system and a more-advanced “Hey Mercedes” voice command system, and it offers a more-generous suite of standard technologies and features. The standard multimedia screen is 11.9-inch touchscreen, paired with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster in front of the driver. MBUX Augmented Reality for navigation is available as an option.

A notable standard feature is the new Parking package with 360-degree camera, which includes the “transparent hood” and the active parking assist functions with PARKTRONIC. The all-round visibility and parking assistance make it easier to manoeuvre: The central display clearly shows the immediate surroundings. Four cameras (front, rear, both sides) provide the images, which are combined in a virtual 360° bird’s-eye view. In addition, the display shows different viewing angles such as front and rear. Drivers decide whether to use the displays to park themselves or to let the parking assistant take control.

Mercedes is also pushing the off-road capabilities of the revised GLC Coupé, which now comes with a few new features designed to enhance those capabilities. There’s the transparent hood, of course, while the driver’s display shows inclination, gradient, topographical altitude, geo-coordinates and a compass as well as road speed and engine speed when operating with the gas engine.

The new 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé will be in dealerships early in 2024, and pricing for Canada should be announced closer to launch date.