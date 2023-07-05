• The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe makes it debut.

Mercedes-Benz is bringing a new car to market. Yes, a car. Not an SUV. But there’s a caveat to that, because in fact the company isn’t really adding a model to the lineup. On the contrary, it is reducing its offering of car models, through a bit of consolidation.

Until recently, there were three coupes in the range: 2-door versions of the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class. The latter was discontinued first, and the other two were retired last year. Quite simply, the demand for this format didn't justify the investment required to renew them.

However, Mercedes-Benz didn't want to leave its customers without options. So it merged the models to create the CLE Coupe 2024, a version that will meet the needs of all those who are still interested in driving a coupe model. A convertible version will also follow.

Blue 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

Exterior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

In terms of design, the company's signature style is clearly recognizable, and all the elegance that a coupe can offer is present in this new creation.

A look at the dimensions tells us where this car stands in relation to the models it replaces. The CLE Coupe is 164 mm longer than the previous C-Class Coupe; it's even 15 mm longer than the 2-door version of the E-Class Coupe. In width, it's identical to the latter, but 50 mm wider than the C-Class coupe.

In terms of height, the new model is 23 mm taller, but 2 mm shorter than the old E-Class coupe. Finally, the wheelbase is 25 mm longer than that of the C-Class Coupe, but 8 mm shorter than that of the E-Class Coupe.

Interior of the new 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

Interior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

By and large, the new CLE Coupe is more spacious, than the old C Coupe. Compared to the E-Class Coupe, it loses a little space here, but gains some there. The biggest sacrifice is in the rear, where legroom is reduced. On the other hand, arms and shoulders can breathe more easily.

The cabin is fitted with twin 12.3-inch and 11.8-inch screens for the instrument cluster and multimedia system, ambient lighting, the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system and a Burmester audio system featuring 17 speakers. Sport seats, specifically designed for this new model, are also included.

Black 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

Powertrain of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe

Mechanically, Canada will have only one option. The 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder of the C300 4Matic version delivers 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It’s supported by a lightweight 48-volt hybrid system there to provide precise assistance, especially when starting off. The engine will be mated to the company's 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz says its all-wheel drive system benefits from improvements with this model, notably in terms of torque distribution and distribution to the front axle.

The CLE-Class is set to arrive in Canada in early 2024 in coupe configuration. As for the cabriolet, we'll have to wait until the summer of 2024.