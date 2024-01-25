The electric 2024 Porsche Macan has just been officially unveiled. At the end of last October, recall, we went to Leipzig, Germany, where the vehicle is assembled, to discover it and take a few laps around the track... in the passenger seat.

Today, the company lifted the veil on this eagerly-awaited model with a more formal presentation and more official images.

Here are the broad outlines concerning the versions that will be marketed in Canada.

Versions and performance

Two variants will be in the catalog. The Macan 4 offers a maximum output of 402 hp (with overboost) and 479 lb-ft of torque. The Macan Turbo variant delivers 630 hp and 833 lb-ft of torque.

With figures like these, you can bet performance will be mind-blowing. We're talking about a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds for the Macan 4, while with the Macan Turbo, it will take just 3.3 seconds to reach that limit. The electric motor arrangements, front and rear, will of course ensure all-wheel drive.

“We're taking the Macan to a completely new level, a new driving experience and a very impressive design,” said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, at the world premiere in Singapore.

For his part, Jörg Kerner, VP of the Macan product range, added: “Our aim is to offer the sportiest model in its segment with the all-electric Macan.”

With the figures announced, let's just say Porsche is on the right track.

Porsche Macan Turbo 2024 Photo: Porsche

Design

We now have an excellent idea of what has been done with this new all-electric generation. We can see that the company has respected the spirit of the first-generation model, but that the new version carries the company's electric signature, particularly at the front.

The most striking feature is the headlamps, which are divided into two parts: the upper lighting unit, with four-point daytime running lights, is integrated into the fenders and emphasizes the vehicle's width. The main headlight module, with optional LED matrix technology, is positioned slightly lower down in the front section.

Porsche Macan Turbo 2024, rear Photo: Porsche

At the rear, in profile, the flowing roofline meets the rear window in a near-perfect line. This adds to the sleek styling of the product, which adopts a highly aerodynamic look.

The company also mentions the PAA (Porsche Active Aerodynamics) system. This approach uses active and passive elements to improve the vehicle's drag coefficient (0.25 cx on this model). It includes an adaptive rear spoiler, active cooling flaps on the front air intakes and a fully sealed underbody with a flexible surface. Air curtains under the headlamp module and front section also optimize air flow. At the rear, lateral edges and a louvered diffuser ensure aerodynamic efficiency.

This, of course, contributes to maximum range. Unfortunately, this is the data we don't have. It will be provided closer to the model's launch.

The Macan 4 will start at $99,300, while the Macan Turbo will have a starting price of $125,300.

The models can be ordered now. The first Canadian deliveries are scheduled for next summer.