Honda Canada announces Prologue 2024 pricing

The debut of the Honda Prologue, the Japanese brand's first all-electric vehicle, will take place later this month. Auto123 will be there to test drive the model.

In anticipation of its arrival on the market, Honda's Canadian division has just announced the prices of the versions that will be offered here and that will show up in dealerships this spring.

The model will start at $59,990 in Canada, a price that makes it eligible for all rebates offered on the purchase or lease of an electric vehicle. Range has also been confirmed at 452 km for the entry-level EX version.

It will be identical to the EX-L variant, which starts at $64,990. In the case of the Touring trim, its price will be $69,990, while the freedom it offers will be slightly less, at 439 km. This difference could simply be due to tire size, as all Prologue variants offer the same all-wheel, twin-engine configuration with 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque.

Standard equipment on the model includes 19-inch alloy wheels, wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps, Google services integration, a wireless charger for mobile devices, heated front seats with ten power driver adjustments, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

"The all-new Prologue is one of the most important vehicles in Honda's history: it represents our commitment to the electrified future and our vision that all of our North American sales will be 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2040. The Prologue complements our exceptional SUV lineup and Honda's reputation for providing Canadians with reliable, safe and fun-to-drive vehicles continues with the introduction of our first all-electric SUV," said Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President, Honda Canada.

Be sure to check back with us in February for full test drive details and specifications.