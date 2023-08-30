2024 Mercedes-Benz e-Sprinter: Canadian Pricing Announced

Last February, Mercedes-Benz confirmed the arrival of its e-Sprinter electric van in Canada. The company's Canadian division has now announced pricing, with the model expected to hit dealerships by the end of this year.

The new 2024 Mercedes-Benz e-Sprinter Photo: Mercedes-Benz

In fact, consumers will be able to order it from the end of October. Pricing has been set at $97,990 CAD for the base-engine version, with the more powerful configuration priced at $99,500. It should be noted that the vehicle is eligible for the federal iMHZEV rebate, the incentive program for zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

What to expect from the model? Here's an overview.

North America will get only one variant, the 170-inch wheelbase, high-roof version. It will be equipped with a 113-kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery. Mercedes-Benz explains that this technology does not require the use of cobalt and nickel. It was chosen for its greater durability, which is ideal for this type of vehicle.

The e-Sprinter's range is announced at 400 km on the European WLTP cycle. From the stricter American EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) rating process, we should find a model offering around 325 km of range. For local and urban transport, that's fine. For anything long-distance, it's going to be more complex, because in freight transport, time is money.

2024 Mercedes-Benz e-Sprinter electric Photo: Mercedes-Benz

And recharging time is estimated at 42 minutes on a fast terminal, at best, to increase energy from 10 to 80 percent. At best, yes, because for that you need to rely on the optional 115-kW recharging capacity. Otherwise, the e-Sprinter comes with a 50-kW capacity for charging on fast chargers. At home, on a Level 2 terminal, it will take just over 12 hours with the integrated 9.6-kW charger.

In terms of configuration and power, the e-Sprinter is a rear-wheel drive model. Two power ratings are available: 136 and 204 hp. Torque remains identical in both cases, at 295 lb-ft (for a maximum of 30 seconds, according to Mercedes-Benz). Top speed is 121 km/h. Load capacity is set at 1190 kg, or 2624 lb. And as is already the case with regular models, e-Sprinter vans can be modified to adapt their interior space to business needs.

Interior of 2024 Mercedes-Benz e-Sprinter Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Drivers will have various options for maximizing fuel efficiency. Initially, three drive modes can be selected: Eco, Comfort and Max Range for maximum autonomy. Five levels of energy recovery are also available. Most people will opt for automatic management. The vehicle is in fact capable of taking charge, thanks in particular to radars and navigation system data that tell it what's ahead. This enables it to choose the right recovery mode to maximize efficiency.

On board, the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system is in place. And thanks to the Mercedes Me app, drivers have access to a host of functions, from locating charging points while on the road, to simply accessing settings that allow for choosing the ambient temperature of the cabin before setting off, to activate heated seats and heated steering wheel and so on. All this, of course, saves range, since it's all done while the vehicle is still plugged in.

The response by companies will be interesting to watch. Yes, the price is high, but when a vehicle spends the majority of its time on the road, the fuel savings can be substantial on a daily basis with an electric model, allowing owners to quickly recoup their investment.