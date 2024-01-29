Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Nissan Ariya: Here Are Pricing, Trim Details for Canada

2024 Nissan Ariya
Photo: Nissan
Khatir Soltani
 The electric SUV gets $52,998 starting price
  • Nissan announces pricing for the 2024 Ariya.

Available again this year with e-4ORCE front- and all-wheel drive, and with a standard-range or long-range battery pack, the 2024 Ariya receives a starting price of $52,998 in Canada. 

Buyers can choose from four distinct configurations, each offering a unique combination of battery, power and towing capacity. The 63-kWh and 87-kWh batteries provide a range of up to 465 km, with power outputs ranging from 214 to 389 hp. The Ariya also features e-4ORCE technology, an electric all-wheel drive system.

 
The price range for the 2024 Ariya is as follows:

  • - Ariya Engage FWD with 63-kWh battery at $52,998 
  • - Ariya Evolve e-4ORCE with 63-kWh battery at $59,998 
  • - Ariya Evolve+ FWD with 87-kWh battery at $62,998 
  • - Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE with 87-kWh battery at $64,998 
  • - Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE with Platinum+ package and 87-kWh battery at $69,998 

Every Ariya model comes with advanced technology as standard, including Nissan Safety Shield 3603 to ensure safety around the vehicle, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link and 12.3-inch screens for the assisted driving display and central system. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility further enhance the user experience.

The 2024 Nissan Ariya is on sale now at Nissan dealers in Canada.

