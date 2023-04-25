2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, profile Photo: Mercedes-Benz

• The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class makes its debut.

• The sedan gets a modernized but familiar design and an interior that×S even mroe refined and sophisitcated.

Mercedes-Benz this morning presented the new edition of its E-Class sedan, revealing a modernized but familiar design and an even more sophisticated interior.

Outside

The front end of the new business sedan reflects the desire by Mercedes to bring the model into the era of electrification, not ably with a black panel connecting the headlights with the radiator grille, which creates an effect similar to what we see on the automaker’s EQ electric models. Note that there are two distinct grille designs – classic and sporty - depending on the variant.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, front

Those headlights are standard LED units, all offer a distinctive day and night design, and they are complemented by eyebrow-shaped DRLs. The long hood, meanwhile, features power domes.

A profile view shows the model’s cab-backward design and reveals handles flush with the body panels (these available as an option). There are two character lines to sportify the look a little bit.

At the back, we find redesigned two-section LED lights, again with special day and night designs.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, intérieur Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Inside

No surprise here, the interior is dominated by the large MBUX Superscreen. As an option buyers can choose a front passenger screen, but even without, the Superscreen with its single glass surface spans the left two-thirds of the dashboard. There’s active ambient lighting on the instrument panel part of it. The central console, meanwhile, features a storage compartment with a lid and cup holders atop it, as well as a soft-padded armrest.

Another option available to buyers is the Entertainment package (MBUX Entertainment Plus), which includes ‘Mercedes me’ connect services and a data package from a third-party provider. Depending on the market, a communication module with 5G as the transmission technology is used.

Overall, headroom has been increased by 5 mm compered to the outgoing model. The new model’s longer wheelbase (by 20 mm) gives rear passengers more space for knees and legs. Further back, cargo space in this sedan increased to 540 litres.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, on the road Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The powertrain

The 2024 E-Class gets a mild-hybrid powertrain, with the E 350 4MATIC using a 2.0L engine good for 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, while the E 450 EMATIC is fitted with a 3.0L engine delivering 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. In both systems the electric motor (now with larger battery and with power increased from 15 to 17 kWh) adds 148 hp and 20 lb-ft of torque to the output.

The 2024 E-Class features an optimized multi-link independent rear suspension with five links, while on the front axle, the springs and dampers are “combined in a single strut and are not involved in wheel guidance”. Buyers can opt for the AIRMATIC air suspension system that delivers continuously adjustable damping and rear-axle steering.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E 350 4MATIC is set to launch in Canada near the end of this year, with the 2024 E 450 EMATIC following early in 2024. Pricing for the models should be announced closer to launch.