Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Meet the Next-Gen 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC, profile
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC, profile

One of the most popular models in the current Mercedes-Benz lineup, both in Canada and globally, is getting a major revision for 2023, and today the new GLC got its official presentation – this ahead of its commercial launch in the spring of 2023.

What that happens, only one version will initially be offered: the GLC 300 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine good, once again, for 255 hp, though torque has jumped for the new model to 295 lb-ft (from 273 previously). The 48-volt light-hybrid we recently saw used in the new 2022 C-Class sedan also features here, and like in that car it allows for an added 148 lb-ft of torque, as well as optimizing fuel economy. Carried over from the previous GLC are the 9-speed automatic transmission and of course the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The SUV rides on either 19-inch or 20-inch wheels.

Mercedes has given the 2023 edition a new four-link front suspension and shocks that adapt to the road, among other improvements. Sitting on a wider track, the new GLC adopts a new, more aerodynamic stance and gains 60 mm in length. Exterior changes include modifications of the headlights, front grille and accents lower down on the chassis. Mercedes promises a quieter drive thanks in part to the improved aerodynamics and soundproofing.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC, interior
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC, interior

Changes are more substantial inside, with the model receiving many of the same changes made to the new C-Class, for instance new, more-comfortable and more-supportive seats, five flat-round air vents (three above the console, one at each end of the dash), a large sloping multimedia screen (11.9-inch) on the central console that’s no longer attached to the 12.3-inch driver data screen, and a number of other touches designed to increase the luxury and refinement quotient. Cargo space climbs from 550 to 600 litres with seats in place. The power liftgate is included standard.

The MBUX system is updated, like we saw with the C-Class, and the automaker promises an improved interaction between human and system, with more remote functionalities possible from inside the home. And in general, there are more standard features with this 2023 edition and a simplified offering in terms of equipment, packages and options.

The 2023 GLC 300 4MATIC will be joined the lineup, eventually, by AMG performance versions as well as a plug-in hybrid variant. Details regarding pricing for the new GLC will be made known closer to launch date, so stay tuned for those over the winter.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC, front
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC, front
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC, rear
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC, rear
Photos:Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Mercedes-Benz’ All-Electric 2023 EQS SUV Debuts

Mercedes-Benz’ All-Electric 2023 EQS SUV Debuts

Mercedes-Benz has officially presented the 2023 EQS SUV all-electric model, coming to market in Canada in the last quarter of 2022. It’s the third model to b...

Mercedes-Benz Shares First Images of Revised 2023 GLC

Mercedes-Benz Shares First Images of Revised 2023 GLC

Mercedes-Benz has shared the first images of the next generation of its GLC. The model is meant to be an evolution and won’t look radically different, but un...

Global Shortage of Microchips Could Last Into 2023

Global Shortage of Microchips Could Last Into 2023

Several automakers are warning that the global microchip crisis could continue to affect automotive production into 2023. They estimate that currently, globa...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 BMW X1
BMW Introduces Next-Generation 2023 X1
Article
The Volkswagen ID.4
Over Half of Consumers Worldwide Now Plan to ...
Article
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300)
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 First Drive: ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 