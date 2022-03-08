One of the most popular models in the current Mercedes-Benz lineup, both in Canada and globally, is getting a major revision for 2023, and today the new GLC got its official presentation – this ahead of its commercial launch in the spring of 2023.

What that happens, only one version will initially be offered: the GLC 300 4MATIC, equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine good, once again, for 255 hp, though torque has jumped for the new model to 295 lb-ft (from 273 previously). The 48-volt light-hybrid we recently saw used in the new 2022 C-Class sedan also features here, and like in that car it allows for an added 148 lb-ft of torque, as well as optimizing fuel economy. Carried over from the previous GLC are the 9-speed automatic transmission and of course the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The SUV rides on either 19-inch or 20-inch wheels.

Mercedes has given the 2023 edition a new four-link front suspension and shocks that adapt to the road, among other improvements. Sitting on a wider track, the new GLC adopts a new, more aerodynamic stance and gains 60 mm in length. Exterior changes include modifications of the headlights, front grille and accents lower down on the chassis. Mercedes promises a quieter drive thanks in part to the improved aerodynamics and soundproofing.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Changes are more substantial inside, with the model receiving many of the same changes made to the new C-Class, for instance new, more-comfortable and more-supportive seats, five flat-round air vents (three above the console, one at each end of the dash), a large sloping multimedia screen (11.9-inch) on the central console that’s no longer attached to the 12.3-inch driver data screen, and a number of other touches designed to increase the luxury and refinement quotient. Cargo space climbs from 550 to 600 litres with seats in place. The power liftgate is included standard.

The MBUX system is updated, like we saw with the C-Class, and the automaker promises an improved interaction between human and system, with more remote functionalities possible from inside the home. And in general, there are more standard features with this 2023 edition and a simplified offering in terms of equipment, packages and options.

The 2023 GLC 300 4MATIC will be joined the lineup, eventually, by AMG performance versions as well as a plug-in hybrid variant. Details regarding pricing for the new GLC will be made known closer to launch date, so stay tuned for those over the winter.