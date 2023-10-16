• Nissan presents the 2024 Rogue. The current generation of the Nissan Rogue was a pandemic baby, presented in the fall of 2020. The 2021 Rogue marked the debut of the model’s third generation. 2024 is when the current Rogue reaches the mid-point of its life cycle, the cue for Nissan to give it a few tweaks. Notably, there are a few changes to the design, and others to the level of technology. That’s especially so for the two most upscale variants in the lineup, the SL and Platinum (the Rogue is also offered in S and SV configurations).

The all-new 2024 Nissan Rogue Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2024 Nissan Rogue

Essentially, Nissan reworked the front end of the SUV, giving it a new grille and new fairings front and rear. The lights have been revised, and the SV version benefits from new 18-inch wheels. The offering also includes new colours and textures for the interior, including door panels, seats, center console and dashboard accents.

The Rogue SL now comes standard with a pad for wireless charging of smart devices, 12.3-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system and a 12.3-inch screen for the instrument cluster.

The Platinum model also benefits from exterior refinements designed to give it a richer appearance. It now wears gloss-black fender surrounds, same as on the lower front and rear fascias. A new “brown leather” shade is also available for the interior. The 19-inch wheels have been redesigned.

In terms of colours, Nissan says the new palette includes Everest White Pearl, Deep Ocean Blue Pearl, Baja Storm and several two-tone configurations with a black roof.

2024 Nissan Rogue inside view Photo: Nissan

And when it comes to connectivity, the SL and Platinum versions now come standard with integrated Google services. Obviously, for those who use them, having them directly on the vehicle's system makes everything easier. All this takes shape with the vehicle's new multimedia system, accessed via that 12.3-inch screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications are once again present (wired connection with S and SV versions, wireless with SL and Platinum).

Nissan's connected services [NissanConnect] are now included as a free trial for three rather than six months. A sign of things to come?

For the rest, the Rogue remains unchanged for the coming year.