2024 Nissan Rogue: Pricing and Trim Details for Canada

Nissan has shared pricing and trim details for the refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue. The model comes in four trims this year in Canada – S, SV, SL and Platinum – with the base S model getting a starting price of $33,648 CAD (not counting freight costs amounting to $2,030).

2024 Nissan Rogue – What’s new?

First there’s been work done to the exterior design to give a fresh appeal. Nissan boasts a “new, bolder front and rear fascia design”, notably a new V-motion grille and satin-finish exterior badging.

The 2024 Rogue is also the first Nissna model to integrate Google built-in, which brings with it Google Maps, Google Assistant and more on Google Play (in the SL and Platinum trims). Buyers also get three years of complimentary Nissan Connect services instead of the previous six-month trial.

In 2024 All Rogues come in AWD configuration and use the same 1.5L VC-Turbo engine mated to an Xtronic CVT, with an output of 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque.

Cargo capacity with seats in place is 895 litres (1,033 in the SL and Premium), and 2,098 with the second-row seats down.

Here are the pricing/trim details for the 2024 Nissan Rogue:

2024 Nissan Rogue S AWD (MSRP $33,648 CAD) – The base model’s features include:

- 17-inch alloy wheels

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration (wired)

- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of systems

- Available ProPILOT Assist

- Two front USB Type-C ports

- Idle Stop/Start function

- Premium cloth seating

2024 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof AWD (MSRP $37,398) – This model adds:

- New 18-inch alloy wheel design

- New colours and textures for the door panels, seats, centre console and passenger-side dashboard

- Two charge-only ports on the rear of the centre console

- Telematics feature for NissanConnects

- ProPILOT Assist

- Intelligent cruise control

- Power liftgate

- Available leatherette upholstery

- Available heated rear seating

2024 Nissan Rogue SV Premium AWD (MSRP $39,548) – The Premium package adds:

- 19-inch alloy wheels

- Leatherette seats

- Rear door sunshades

- Heated rear seating

- HD Intelligent Around View Monitor

2024 Nissan Rogue SL AWD (MSRP $42,698) – This model takes the SV trim and adds:

- 19-inch wheels

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration (wireless), and Amazon Alexa Built-in

- ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link

- 12.3-inch HD infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster now standard

- SiriusXM360L

- Advanced voice recognition

- Wireless device charging pad

- Power panoramic moonroof

- Motion-activated power liftgate

- Leather seating

- Heated rear seating

- 4-way power-adjust front seating

- Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror

2024 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD (MSRP $44,998) – This model gets the full treatment and offers:

- Gloss-black fender, lower exterior and front fascia trim pieces

- New 19-inch wheel design

- Leather seating with quilted stitching

- Premium Bose audio system with 10 speakers

- New available Chestnut brown leather upholstery