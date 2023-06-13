2024 Nissan Sentra Gets Styling Tweaks, Other Improvements

The new 2024 Nissan Sentra Photo: Nissan

• 2024 Nissan Sentra: Here are the details.

Nissan is giving its Sentra compact sedan a mild facelift for 2024. This comes four years after the current generation’s debut in December 2019.

Among the highlights are aesthetic changes and an upgrade to the continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Blue 2024 Nissan Sentra Photo: Nissan

Design of the 2024 Nissan Sentra

In terms of styling, each version of the model gets a redesigned front end. The front end features new headlamps. The SV variant gets new 16-inch wheels, while the SR variant gets a more pronounced makeover, with a darker V-Motion signature at the front, chrome accents at the bottom of the bumper, a body-colour-matched decorative strip under the grille and red SR badges at the front and rear.

Interior of 2024 Nissan Sentra Photo: Nissan

Interior of the 2024 Nissan Sentra

On board, that Sentra SR also features red/orange stitching that adds a touch of sportiness to the presentation. The SV Premium variant now boasts a 360-degree camera, 8-speaker Bose audio system and turn indicators integrated into the rearview mirrors.

Mechanically, Nissan is announcing a new Xtronic CVT now capable of smoother simulated shifts, as well as support for a start/stop system. These improvements mean that the car will be more frugal, although we're still waiting for figures on fuel consumption ratings. The engine remains the same, a 2.0L 4-cylinder offering 149 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque.

Note that the manual gearbox is still offered with the base S version, as well as with the sportier SR variant.

Pricing of the 2024 Nissan Sentra: TBA

The 2024 Nissan Sentra hits dealerships this summer. Nissan will share more details and pricing as launch approaches.