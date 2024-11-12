• The new 2025 Porsche Taycan GTS is unveiled.

Porsche expands the Taycan family with the arrival of new GTS versions, available in sedan and Sport Turismo. They will be available as of spring 2025 in Canada.

The GTS name (for Gran Turismo Sport) first appeared on the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS in 1963, and has embodied the quest for balancing performance and versatility ever since. The Taycan GTS will be positioned between the 4S and Turbo versions in the EV model range.

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS | Photo: Porsche

Design of the 2025 Porsche Taycan GTS

The GTS grabs attention with exclusive details, notably unique anthracite gray wheels, redesigned front and rear fascia with black inserts and black mirror caps.

The interior, clad in Race-Tex and black leather, is equipped with Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, a multi-function GT sports steering wheel (available as an option with a black Race-Tex finish) and a BOSE surround sound system. A GTS logo appears on the instrument cluster, and several interior customization options (colours, materials) are available.

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo | Photo: Porsche

Powertrain of the 2025 Porsche Taycan GTS

The Taycan GTS develops a maximum power output of 690 hp thanks to Launch Control, and boasts optimized charging performance that benefits from the sleek exterior design. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

On the technical side, the GTS features a new permanent magnet synchronous motor on the rear axle, boosting power by 107 hp. This motor, combined with a modified pulse inverter and revised thermal management, improves fuel efficiency.

Taycan GTS models are equipped with high-performance batteries and a new-generation heat pump that optimizes thermal management by recovering the heat released by electrical components to heat the cabin. Braking energy recovery reaches 400 kW, and maximum charging power on 800-volt charging stations is 320 kW.

A range of driving modes (Normal, Sport, Sport Plus, Individual) allows the vehicle's behaviour to be adapted to the driver's preferences. Adaptive air suspension with PASM and PTV Plus is standard, while a GTS-specific active suspension control system is available as an option for even sportier handling.

The Porsche Driver Experience interface has also been enhanced to provide a more intuitive user experience. And not to be forgotten, the Taycan GTS also offers drivers an artificial sporty sound.

Canadian prices for the 2025 Porsche Taycan GTS

- 2025 Taycan GTS - $167,200

- 2025 Taycan GTS Sport Turismo - $169,500

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, front | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS, interior | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS, dashboard | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS, seats | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, wheel | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, rear | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS, in profile | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Taycan GTS, on the road | Photo: Porsche