2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Photo: Porsche

• A revised 2024 Porsche Cayenne was rolled out at this week’s Shanghai Auto Show.

• The update includes a front-end facelift and performance improvements.

• The 2024 Porsche Cayenne starts at $89,800 CAD, and at $95,400 for the Coupe.

Porsche presented a substantially updated 2024 Cayenne at the Shanghai Motor Show this week. Here are the highlights of the changes:

New exterior design

The front end has been modified starting with redesigned headlights (now standard Matrix LED lights); buyers can opt for HD lights as well. Up top sits a new hood. The back end gets 3D taillights and a new bumper design. Three new colour finishes are available, as are a selection of new designs for the 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels.

2024 Porsche Cayenne - Interior Photo: Porsche

Updated tech, ergonomics inside

The interior gets a revised interior interface for the driver data and infotainment inspired by what Porsche did with the Taycan. Most common commands are either on or very close to the steering wheel. For shifting, drivers now go to the dashboard above the centre console. The lower console thus gets more room for climate control commands (both physical and touch). Storage space under the console has been increased slightly.

The instrument cluster is a curved screen and now spans 12.6 inches diagonally. Users can choose form seven different views. Further in front is an available optimized heads-up display. The infotainment screen is 12.3-inch and integrated into the dash, and gives access to native apps Spotify and Apple Music, among others.

Also new is a 10.9-inch screen in front of the passenger, who can thus operate the navigation and audio system.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT - Three-quarters rear Photo: Porsche

Performance enhancements

The 2024 Cayenne gets a steel-spring suspension featuring the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system, as well as new shock absorbers with dual-valve technology. There’s an option for an adaptive air suspension system for an improved ride and fine-tuned performance, Porsche says.

As you’d expect, the 2024 Cayenne also features new and improved drive assist and safety systems, including active speed limiter, swerve assist and cornering assist. The adaptive cruise control system includes an improved Porsche InnoDrive feature.

Under the hood, the standard Cayenne engine is a 3.0L V6 turbo delivering more output than before, so 348 hp (up 13) and 368 lb-ft of torque (up 36). The Cayenne S gets a new engine in lieu of its V6, now going with a 4.0L V8 good for 468 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. 0-100 km/h acceleration with the S is given at 4.7 seconds.

The 2024 Cayenne Turbo GT variant (coupe-only, once again) retains its twin-turbo V8 but output is up to 650 hp (up 19), with 0-100 possible in 3.3 seconds.

2024 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid - Rear Photo: Porsche

The hybrid

The Cayenne E-Hybrid uses the base engine but adds a new electric motor with output of 174 (up 40). Total output thus jumps to 468 hp (up 13). Porsche has also installed a higher-voltage battery (now 25.9 kWh, up from 17.9). A new 9.6-kWh onboard charger reduces charging time to 2.5 hours at a Level 2 station. Porsche did not provide an exact number for range, but we can assume it will be more than the outgoing model’s 27 km.

Pricing

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne starts at $89,800 CAD, and at $95,400 for the Coupe; the Cayenne Turbo GT is listed at $218,300. As for the E-Hybrid, the regular SUV format goes for $104,800, the Coupe for $109,400.

All models are available for order as of now, and Porsche says it will start deliveries this summer.