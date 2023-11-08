Porsche Shows 2024 Panamera Interior

The 2024 model-year welcomes a new generation of Porsche’s Panamera from Porsche. Last week, Auto123 had the opportunity to see the model inside the company's factory in Leipzig, Germany, but cameras and phones were confiscated for the occasion. Images were verboten, in other words.

The model will be unveiled in two weeks, on November 24. In anticipation of the occasion, the German automaker shared the first images of the cabin, revealing the model's new interior layout.

The styling picks up on what has been seen elsewhere, notably with the Cayenne, which is also being revised for 2024. The company says it focused – no surprise here – on conceiving a driver-oriented space, using elements that were first introduced with the Taycan.

Controls directly related to driving are grouped around the steering wheel for ease of use and intuitive operation. Case in point, the drive mode selector, located at the bottom right of the steering wheel. We can also see that the gear selector has taken up residence on the dashboard, freeing up space on the centre console.

In front of the driver, a curved 12.6-inch screen displays information from the instrument cluster. The optional head-up display can also be operated from the steering wheel.

Interior of the new 2024 Porsche Panamera Photo: Porsche

The climate system controls can be seen on the centre console; they consist of a combination of physical and tactile buttons. The air nozzles are now finless and fully electronically controlled, with the option of configuring personalized climate modes. The central storage bin also gains in capacity.

As we saw with the Cayenne, a third screen is offered as an option, over on the right of the dash in front of the passenger. This can display a wealth of information, whether related to driving or navigation, or broadcast content. Nothing is visible from the driver's position. Rear passengers have their own screen to control climate, music and seat comfort.

Rear seats in the 2024 Porsche Panamera Photo: Porsche

The seats benefit from improved materials designed to enhance comfort level. Long-wheelbase Executive variants feature a “newly contoured rear seat system”, designed to improve ergonomics for occupants. Porsche says that, for the first time, the Panamera can be had with upholstery other than leather, among them Race-Tex, a sporty microfibre partly made from recycled polyester.

We'll be back at the end of the month with full details of the next-generation Porsche Panamera.