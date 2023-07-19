• The 2024 Subaru BRZ will be unveiled in full on July 23rd, the company has confirmed.

In 2024, the current Subaru BRZ will enter its third year on the market. The second-generation model partially met the expectations of those who demanded more power from the first, but there's always room for improvement.

A revised, improved BRZ will be unveiled officially next Sunday, July 23, the company has confirmed. The presentation will take place at the Subiefest festival in California. Up to now the Japanese automaker has been discreet regarding the details of the new edition, teasing a new image of the model that reveals… not that much.

The upcoming 2024 Subaru BRZ

Subaru does say to expect a “sharper” and “more focused” BRZ. The image, of the car’s headlight, doesn’t clarify much more. What does the company mean by “sharper” and “more focused”? Your guess is as good as ours.

Meanwhile, speculation is that over at Toyota, which offers the GR86 sister car, the GR Corolla's 3-cylinder turbo is set to find its way under the hood of the GR86. Could Subaru benefit from this too? It's doubtful, since Tetsuya Tada, the engineer who negotiated the partnerships between Toyota and Subaru for previous generations of the 86 (and with BMW for the GR Supra), retired in 2021. It’s not clear if there’s sufficient motivation to rally the teams of both companies to continue the project.

Surely, Subaru must be referring to the BRZ’s handling with the “sharper” description, but that’s still just speculation. The BRZ could benefit from firmer suspension and sharper steering. Will we see a version similar to the BRZ STI tS unveiled in 2017? That model received a series of suspension modifications. Another possibility is a dedicated track version.

Subaru BRZ badging Photo: D.Boshouwers

Mechanically, barring a big surprise, there should be no changes. We were cautious about this at the time of the redesign, since one of the key elements in the pleasure of this model on the road lies in its balance. However, the slightest change in weight distribution will alter the car's handling.

For the moment, the car features a 2.4L flat-4 that delivers 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. It sends its power to the rear wheels alone, making the BRZ the only Subaru car that doesn't offer all-wheel drive.

And since we’re speculating, could we be about to see the first four-wheel-drive BRZ?

We’ll find out this coming Sunday.