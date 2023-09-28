Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Subaru Previews 2024 WRX TR Ahead of October 7 Reveal

First image of the 2024 Subaru WRX TR
Photo: Subaru
Will this new variant offer more power?

Subaru will use the occasion of the Subiefest Florida event next month to present the 2024 WRX TR, a new version of the brand's performance sedan. 

Subaru says it will be delivering a car that’s “sharper and more enthusiast-focused”.

The Subiefest Florida event takes place on October 7 at the Daytona International Speedway complex. The Japanese automaker has confirmed that rally drivers Travis Pastrana and Bucky Lasek will be on hand when they pull the sheet off the car.

Beyond the one teaser image, no further details on the model were shared, understandably. That image is of part of a wheel, and it reveals virtually nothing, except that the design seems to match what we saw on a prototype that surfaced last May. 

That concept's wheels were bigger than the standard 17-inch rims of the WRX. It also featured a set of Brembo brakes with red calipers, and that’s what we see in the new image shared by Subaru. 

We expect to see and learn a lot more on October 7. 

For instance, we should the answer regarding whether the TR variant will offer more power. At present, the WRX is equipped with a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder offering 271 hp. Subaru may be wanting to push the envelope on this front, especially as the STI variant is no longer in the catalog. 

We can expect to find both transmissions, the six-speed manual and the CVT.
 

 
The current Subaru WRX
Photo: D.Boshouwers

More from this author

