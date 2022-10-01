Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Subaru Impreza Will Debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show

•    Subaru will introduce the next-generation 2024 Impreza at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

•    The current generation of the model has been with us since 2017.

•    If Subaru repeats its strategy from last time, a new Crosstrek could follow next year.

The Los Angeles Auto Show is fast approaching and even if we don't expect to find the same atmosphere there as before the pandemic, we feel the return of a certain level of enthusiasm. Several manufacturers will be unveiling new models, either at the show itself or on its periphery. 

Auto123 will be there to report on what Kia, Genesis and Hyundai presents, among others. 

Subaru has now confirmed that it will unveil the next generation of its entry-level model, the Impreza. Obviously, other than the fact that it will be a 2024 product, we don't have any other information - all will be revealed on the spot.

The company did share an image showing the vehicle's profile, which tells us nothing other than the fact that the hatchback version is returning to the catalog. 

The update is welcome, even though we know that Subaru like to go slow with its vehicle renewals, especially on the aesthetic front. The current generation of the Impreza has been with us since 2017, making it the brand's oldest model. 

What the arrival of this new generation announces is possibly the debut of a new Crosstrek soon. That small SUV, which is based on the Impreza, followed the current Impreza onto the market by a year (2018) on the market.

Media day at the LA Auto Show takes place on Thursday, November 17. Details about the model will follow as soon as possible.

