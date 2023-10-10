Subaru Unveils 2024 WRX TR in U.S.

• The 2024 Subaru WRX TR is unveiled, promising more on-track fun.

Subaru unveiled a new version of its sporty WRX this past Saturday. The WRX TR (Tuner Ready) offers an option for enthusiasts of spirited driving, namely the possibility of opting for a manual gearbox with the model's top-of-the-range version, the GT.

Note that the WRX offering is not the same in Canada. Whereas the 2023 WRX edition came in Base, Limited, Premium and GT variants in the U.S., in Canada the variants were called WRX, Sport and Sport-tech. The manual gearbox is available with all of those.

The WRX TR goes further than the simple option of a manual gearbox, however. Inspired by the WRX Prodrive prototype, it offers a range of options for track driving enthusiasts, while pulling back on the luxury and raw power.

2024 Subaru WRX TR red Photo: Subaru

The new TR version thus gets Brembo brakes (six pistons at the front, two at the rear) with larger discs and calipers, as well as a larger master cylinder to improve heat management and track durability. Rack and pinion, spring stiffness and damping rates have all been modified to reduce body movement and improve steering response, without sacrificing ride quality. All this is accompanied by Bridgestone Potenza S007 summer tires on 19-inch wheels.

Subaru has also added the eight-way power-adjustable Recaro seats it offers on the GT version in the U.S.; those bucket seats are more enveloping and better suited to track driving.

Seating of 2024 Subaru WRX TR Photo: Subaru

On the flip side of the coin, the TR version loses the GT version's sunroof and adaptive suspension. The multimedia system does not offer navigation.

Some might be tempted to compare this new TR version with the now-defunct STI variant. What the two have in common is their focus on raw performance. However, the TR isn't more powerful, and it doesn't offer the option of adjusting the behavior of the centre differential. Consider the new proposal as a compromise between the two; the STI was more powerful, but also fussier on the track. The new TR may offer a better balance, but we'll have to drive the car to find out.

In fact, we don’t whether this variant will cross the border to Canada. We've contacted Subaru Canada for confirmation about that, but the company can’t/won’t comment on future product arrivals, which is standard procedure. Still, we have reason to believe it's only a matter of time before it's announced for the Great White North. Stay tuned.

Pricing for the TR will be announced closer to the 2024 WRX’s market launch date, which should be towards the end of the year or early in 2024.