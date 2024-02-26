2024 Toronto Auto Show: Encouraging Attendance Figures

The 2024 Toronto Auto Show welcomed its last visitors yesterday, and this morning the attendance figures were released. And the news is good. In fact, it's excellent.

Simply put, the event broke a record for attendance, with 371,559 visitors passing through the turnstiles to get a closer look at vehicles on display, among them 31 models making their Canadian debut. The previous attendance record was set in 2018, when 358,842 visitors attended the show.

While Montreal's auto show in January saw more automakers take part than last year, the bounce back was greater in Toronto - 44 brands were present, compared to 28 last year when the show returned after the pandemic.

From the organizers' perspective, it was a time to celebrate, as you can imagine. Here's what Jason Campbell, the show's general manager, had to say about the results:

"With a large number of new brands added to this year's exhibitor roster, an expanded indoor and outdoor test drive program, and a series of diverse and well-presented events, our consumers came out in force. We benefited from positive word-of-mouth, media coverage and social media activity from early attendees, which allowed us to close in style and set a new attendance record. We look forward to the challenge of creating an even bigger and better show for 2025.

The 2025 edition of the Toronto Auto Show will be held on February 14-23, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.