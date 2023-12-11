• 2024 Toyota Highlander: here are the changes, and prices for the new year.

Details for the 2024 Toyota Highlander have been released, with each trim getting a few more bits of equipment as standard for the coming year, and the Highlander Hybrid getting its own Nightshade Edition.

Explains Toyota Canada VP Cyril Dimitris, “we’ve enhanced several popular grades with additional features.” The range includes 10 models in all (five non-hybrid, five hybrid), with two powertrains possible.

Engines of the 2024 Toyota Highlander

Once again, the Highlander relies on a 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine good for 265 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque. This turbo engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, enabling it to tow up to 2268 kg (5000 lb).

The LE and XLE versions are equipped with a dynamically torque-controlled all-wheel-drive system, while the XSE, Limited and Platinum versions feature a more efficient dynamically torque-modulated all-wheel-drive system, with drive mode selector and uncoupling rear driveshaft.

The Highlander Hybrid is equipped with Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive system, comprising a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, two electric motor-generators and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT). This combination produces a total output of 243 hp and offers a fuel efficiency of just 6.7L/100 km (combined), as well as a towing capacity of 1,588 kg (3,500 lb).

Hybrid models feature an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system that uses a separate rear electric motor to drive the rear axle as required.

Here are pricing and other details:

2024 Toyota Highlander LE (MSRP $46,550) - The base model comes with:

- Seating for eight occupants

- 8-inch multimedia touchscreen with 8-speaker audio system attached

- Toyota Multimedia with Service Connect, Safety Connect and Remote Connect services

- Second-row 60/40 split folding seats

- Heated front seats

- 7-inch driver-data display

- Dual-zone climate control

- 18-inch alloy wheels

- Multi-Terrain Mode

- LED headlights

- Power liftgate

2023/24 Toyota Highlander XLE Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Toyota Highlander XLE (MSRP $49,450) - New for 2024, this trim now has a sensor-activated power liftgate for hands-free operation. The XLE also upgrades the LE trim level with:

- Unique 18-inch alloy wheels

- Power moonroof

- LED fog lamps

- Softex-clad heated steering wheel

- Softex-clad shifter

- Wireless charging dock for smartphones

- Power adjustable front row passenger seat

- Auto-dimming rear view mirror with integrated HomeLink

- Anti-theft system

2024 Toyota Highlander XSE (MSRP $53,150) - New for 2024, this 7-occupant trim also gets the power liftgate, as well as a 1,200-watt, 11-speaker Premium JBL Surround Sound Audio system with Clari-Fi and 12.3-inch touchscreen. Other upgrades from the XLE include:

- Sport-tuned suspension

- Black 20-inch alloy wheels

- Sportier grille

- Unique front and rear bumper

- Dual tip exhaust

- Black roof rails

- Black mirror caps

- Smoked headlamp and tail lamp surrounds

- Sporty ambient lighting inside

- Second-row captain’s seats

2023-24 Toyota Highlander Limited Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota Highlander Limited (MSRP $54,790) - New for 2024, the Limited is equipped with second-row 60/40 split folding seats for an 8-passenger capacity. To the XLE trim, it adds:

- 11-speaker, 1,200-watt Premium JBL Surround Sound Audio system with Clari-Fi

- 12.3-inch touchscreen

- Toyota Multimedia with Drive Connect, Service Connect, Safety Connect and Remote Connect services – 20-inch alloy wheels

- Panoramic moonroof

- Premium LED headlights

- Auto-retractable side mirrors

- Leather-trimmed upholstery

- Heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front row seats

- Driver’s seat memory system

- Larger 12.3-inch multi-information display

- 120-volt, 100-watt power outlet

- Intelligent Clearance Sonar system with Rear Cross Traffic Brake

2024 Toyota Highlander Platinum (MSRP $57,110) - This 7-occupant top model for the non-hybrid range takes the Limited model and adds:

- 20-inch alloy wheels

- Rain-sensing wipers

- Unique platinum-grade interior trim

- Head-up display

- Digital display rear view mirror

- Heated second row captain’s chairs

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE (MSRP $49,550) - Same features as the non-hybrid LE.

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE (MSRP $52,450) - Same features as the non-hybrid XLE.

2024 Toyota Highlander Nightshade, front Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE Nightshade Edition (MSRP $54,020) - This is the new member of the range this year. The model comes with:

- Black 18-inch alloy wheels with black lug nuts

- Black mirror caps

- Black door handles

- Black overlays on the badging

- Black shark-fin antenna and rear spoiler

- Black roof rails

- Black-upholstered seats with unique stitching

- Second row captain’s chairs

- In-dash ambient lighting

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited (MSRP $57,790) - Same features as the non-hybrid Limited.

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum (MSRP $59,660) - Same features as the non-hybrid Platinum.

The 2024 Toyota Highlander and 2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid are on sale now at Toyota dealers in Canada.

2024 Toyota Highlander Nightshade, profile Photo: Toyota

2024 Toyota Highlander Nightshade, interior Photo: Toyota