Toyota Acknowledges Problems with 2024 Tacoma’s 8-Speed Auto Transmission

2024 Toyota Tacoma | Photo: Toyota
  • EPA Category: Midsize pickup
    Daniel Rufiange
     There's no recall at the moment, but the company is reportedly planning to replace some transmissions in the pickup.

    Since the next-gen 2024 Toyota Tacoma launched this year, there have been several reports of problems with the pickup’s 8-speed automatic transmission. A significant number of owners have complained of issues related to the transmission.

    Toyota products have long benefited from a solid reputation for reliability, but the automaker has been experiencing more problems for some time now with newer models hitting the market. Most notably, 100,000 units of the latest-generation Tundra pickup will have their engines replaced.

    In the case of the Tacoma, there's no recall being invoked - for the time being. However, CarScoops reported that the company is offering to replace defective boxes. A technical service bulletin has been issued to dealers in this regard. Toyota does not consider this to be a safety issue and is not replacing the transmissions on all Tacoma models, only those that have already broken.

    To get a new transmission, owners must note in their Tacoma one or more of six fault codes displayed when the model is analyzed by diagnostic software at the dealership. Those codes are:

    • - P07407F
    • - P079571
    • - P08BA71
    • - P271371
    • - P280771
    • - P281671

    According to online discussion forums where these codes have appeared, the problem is related to a pressure control solenoid that jams, or a torque converter clutch actuator that freezes in the off position.

    There’s also mention that if a Tacoma displays one of these codes, Toyota will replace the entire transmission and torque converter.

    We've contacted Toyota Canada to find out what's happening on this side of the border regarding this situation. We'll update this story when we receive a response.

