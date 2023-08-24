2024 Toyota Tundra: Prices and Details for Canada

• Toyota announces pricing for the 2024 Tundra 2024, as well as a new package, the Nightshade.

Toyota adds a Nightshade package to the Tundra offering for 2024, as well as to the Sequoia SUV lineup. This package adds black accents to the Limited trim level.

Platinum models can also be fitted with the optional TRD Off-Road Package, adding to the variety of the model range.

The other change is that all Tundras can be ordered with a kit that raises the suspension by three inches. All installed at the factory.

Tundra Nightshade

This package adds black accents to the model's 20-inch wheels, fenders, grille, mirror caps and logos. It is only available with the Limited variant, but can be applied with a host of exterior colours.

As for the optional TRD Off-Road Package, it adds Toyota's Terrain Select system to control wheel slip, Crawl Control, Off-Road Cruise Control and Downhill Assist to help drivers navigate difficult trails. Other standard features of the TRD package include a rear differential that can be locked, and a Multi-Terrain monitor that allows drivers to visualize obstacles in the vicinity of the vehicle.

The two turbocharged V6 powertrains remain, and are still mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The i-Force twin-turbo V6 (standard) develops 389 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. The optional i-Force Max hybrid version boosts output to 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque, enabling the Tundra to tow up to 12,000 lb.

Toyota Tundra 1472 Edition Photo: Toyota

These additions to the Tundra pickup family bring the total number of variants to 40, when including powertrain, cab format, bed length and trim level options.

2024 Toyota Tundra pricing

Prices range from $51,450 (SR 4x2 version, crew cab and regular bed) to $94,621 (Limited Capstone variant with crew cab, regular bed and towing mirrors).