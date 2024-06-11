• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Toyota Tundra with hybrid power.

When it comes to vehicles these days, it’s hard to look through a brochure of any given car, truck or SUV and not have that word – “hybrid” – come up pretty quickly.

Governments are increasingly requiring electrification from car manufacturers, who are responding by hybridizing everything from minivans to pickup trucks – like the 2024 Toyota Hybrid Platinum. So what does a hybrid powertrain do for one of the biggest and baddest Toyota models out there?

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, logo | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Toyota Tundra – What’s new?

The 2024 edition of the Tundra comes to us just two model-years after being completely redesigned, this after 14 years of plodding along with few changes. That redesign brought new styling inside and out, new interior tech and crucially, all-new powertrain choices that meant bidding farewell to the i-Force aluminum V8 and 6-speed auto we’ve known for years in the Tundra.

While the V8 may be no longer, the i-Force name continues, this time with “Max” added to it. Here, that means “hybrid”, to the tune of a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 mated to an EV motor and battery good for 437 hp and a colossal 583 lb-ft of torque. Unsurprisingly, both those figures eclipse those of the old V8 by quite a margin. In terms of torque sense, we’re talking a leap of 182 lb-ft over the old powertrain.

After all that, not much as been done for the Platinum model in 2024 or indeed the truck in general. There’s a new Terra colour – think terra cotta brown, and available on the TRD Pro trim only - and available tow mirrors on some trims. My truck had the latter – they start large, and power-scope out for increased field of view.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, profile | Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum – 7.5/10

Finished in a dark shade of blue dubbed “Blueprint” by Toyota and with a massive four-bar chrome grille and 20-inch gunmetal wheels, the Tundra, it must be said, is handsome. Indeed, it stands head-and-shoulders above the truck it replaced, which had become almost comically bulbous in its later years.

The truck is now more chiseled with fender flares and side creases, somewhat more refined and with drop-down headlight lenses. It’s unique in a way that doesn’t appear forced. The more organic look helps differentiate the Tundra from other trucks like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado.

The one area where they went a little far is the grille surround, too thick and looks like its constructed from the pipes used to build a stand-up bike rack. Thin that out a little more, please.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, interior | Photo: D.Heyman

Steering wheel of 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, seating | Photo: D.Heyman

Interior

Big gains have been made here. The surfaces are broad enough to warrant being in such a large cabin, but they’ve been given a few nips n’ tucks to be made to look a little more elegant. The bottoms of the climate vents are canted up towards the centre dash, for example, and the shirt-ish gear lever, the digital gauge cluster and even the faux metallic treatment given to a centre armrest insert all tighten up the environs.

My truck’s black leather seating with blue contrast colour inserts is also a highlight, drawing the eye without distracting. Same for the metal-look bits found throughout, given a matted finish in an effort to stop the sun from glinting off and blinding occupants.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, gear shifter | Photo: D.Heyman

Storage-wise, there are two cupholders to the right of the shift lever and one at the back of the centre console, plus door items although I found those to be a little snug even for your typical soda pop bottle. The main storage bin can either be opened up in the traditional manner – rear hinged, 90-degrees fully open – or, you can slide back a 6-by-6-inch door for quicker access.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, second-row seats | Photo: D.Heyman

Of space, there’s plenty. Head- and legroom both front and back is generous – cavernous, even – rivalling the Sequoia SUV, with which the Tundra shares a platform. Like that model, the Tundra also gets a power sliding rear window. You can use it to extend the pickup bed (the Platinum gets either a 5’5” or 6’5” option, with a CrewMax cab as your only choice), add some airiness to the interior or to help make it easier to install child’s seats, like I did. My kids loved it.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, lower console | Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum – 8.5/10

Along with hybridization, the new Tundra also gets the latest application of Toyota’s infotainment system. That means a 14-inch widescreen central display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging and “Hey, Toyota” voice assistant. The touchscreen is responsive, the colours are bright and the text is sharp and easy-to-read. What used to be one of the slowest, grainiest and dreary-looking systems in the market has evolved into one of the best. There’s also a digital rear-view mirror.

A 12-speaker JBL audio system starts on the Limited L trim and is standard on models above; it’s good, sharp and bassy even when streaming low-bit Spotify playlists. Kids loved hearing the Encanto soundtrack on that, too.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, trunk | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, power outlet in truck bed | Photo: D.Heyman

While pickup beds haven’t historically been a hotbed for technology, that’s changing. These days, power outlets are par for the course, plus you can find generators, power tailgates and air compressors. The Tundra doesn’t have those latter two items put it does have a power tailgate. Better still is how you activate it; the driver’s side taillight has a button mounted within so you can pop the tailgate open with an elbow or knee if your hands are tied. Also, a step automatically deploys as soon as you pop the tailgate.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, engine | Photo: D.Heyman

Powertrain of the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum – 8.0/10

This might be a hybrid but don’t go expecting Prius-like fuel economy. You won’t get anywhere close to that – we saw 12.2L/100 km in the combined cycle – but that’s not really what this particular hybrid powertrain is all about. Like with the F-150 Powerboost, the hybrid add is about power and capability while using less – if only slightly less – fuel than a V8 might. Almost 600 lb of torque is no joke, and it helps tow up to 5,070 kg and haul almost 800 kg.

When unladen, this Tundra is fast. Not so much in the 0-100 km/h department, but more the feeling that no matter the speed or gear (of which there are 10, by the way), there’s power on tap when you need it. It’s gutsy, deep-chested and sounds the business, too.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, three-quarters back | Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum – 7.0/10

Power is one thing, but here’s the thing: power has neve really been an issue for pickups; indeed, their raison d’être kind of stipulates that power is needed.

How they ride is a different story. There was a time where the ride didn’t matter so much; these were work trucks and if a better payload meant a firmer ride, so be it.

Today, though, things have changed and pickups are used for more than hauling gravel. They are daily drivers not just for workers, but for their families as well. They need to be comfortable to drive to school and hockey practice, just as they need to provide confidence off the beaten track or on the jobsite.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, front | Photo: D.Heyman

To that end, the Tundra is… OK. Suspension is handled by double wishbones up front and coils springs at the back, aided by self-levelling air suspension in my tester. At low speeds, it works rather well - it’s comfortable enough and predictable.

As speeds increase, like on the highway, things change. I found the Tundra a bit nervous, skittish even. The feeling that the tires were shuffling slightly across the tarmac was hard to ignore.

This was with an unladed truck and that can often lead to some nervousness in pickups, especially on the rear end. But this is a virtually all-new truck and I couldn’t shake the feeling that it didn’t feel quite new enough in the handling department. It feels just a little too familiar, a little too heavy-handed. A little too much like the old truck.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, Platinum badging | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Toyota Tundra pricing in Canada

Here’s the pricing structure for the 2024 Tundra in Canada, including the Platinum model we drove. Pricing included transport and prep fees but not taxes:

- 2024 Tundra Double cab SR 4 x 2 Regular Bed - $54,502

- 2024 Tundra Double Cab SR 4 x 2 Long Bed - $55,002

- 2024 Tundra Double Cab SR - $57,802

- 2024 Tundra Crewmax SR -- $59,802

- 2024 Tundra Double Cab SR5 L - $62,592

- 2024 Tundra Crewmax SR5 L - $63,862

- 2024 Tundra Crewmax Limited - $72,702

- 2024 Tundra Crewmax Limited L - $73,042

- 2024 Tundra Hybrid Crewmax Limited - $76,402

- 2024 Tundra Hybrid Crewmax Limited L - $76,442

- 2024 Tundra Crewmax Platinum - $82,142

- 2024 Tundra Crewmax Platinum L - $82,502

- 2024 Tundra Hybrid Crewmax Platinum - $85,842

- 2024 Tundra Crewmax Capstone - $93,742

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, front grille | Photo: D.Heyman

Some of your questions about the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum

Can you get the 2024 Tundra in 4 x 2 with hybrid power?

Unfortunately, you cannot. Adding the hybrid powertrain is all about adding capability and not having 4 x 4 doesn’t really fit that bill. The 4 x 2 comes available only with twin-turbo i-Force V6 that makes 358 hp and 406 lb-ft.

So what about that 4 x 4 system on the 2024 Tundra?

The Tundra gets a full-time 4WD system with a two-speed electronic transfer case. Upgrading to either the TRD Pro or TRD Off-Road models will get you a locking rear differential.

The Tundra Platinum gets either a 5.5-foot bed or a 6.5-foot bed; do any Tundra models get something longer?

You can get an 8.1-foot bed on the SR 4 x 2 or SR5 L, but only with the smaller Double Cab.

2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum, back | Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

You like the look, you love the powertrain and the onboard tech found in the 2024 Tundra is very good. There’s a while lot to like at the surface level, not to mention the spacious interior finished with great materials.

However, the roughness of the ride betrays the presence of some slightly unrefined underpinnings. The ride doesn’t match that of the Ram 1500, which also gets coils springs at the rear, and the F-150 probably eclipses it as well. Whish is a shame because the rest of the Tundra package is really appealing, and those that use their truck mainly for work should like it. Newer everyday pickup users may have a tougher time accepting what the Tundra offers.

Competitors of the 2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum

- Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- GMC Sierra 1500

- Ford F-150 Powerboost

- Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn