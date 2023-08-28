• Volkswagen is recalling the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs over a fire risk.

This past June we test drove the brand-new revised 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs in New York state. Just two months later, just as the first of them enter the market, the two models are being recalled by VW to address a problem that could pose a potential fire risk.

Transport Canada explains that “On certain vehicles, the connecting rod bearings may become damaged. If this happens, the engine could make abnormal noises and a warning light may turn on. If you continue to drive the vehicle with these symptoms, the engine could fail and/or an oil leak could occur.”

Volkswagen’s report to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) states that “Contamination during the bearing production process may have caused an increased particle occurrence in the engine oil circuit, which may lead to extensive wear and play and result in damage to the connecting rod bearings. A connecting rod bearing with continuously rising bearing play leads to excessive engine noise. If the excessive engine noise and engine warning light are ignored and the vehicle continues to be driven, this condition may result in engine failure, potentially causing a loss of motive power while driving, and in rare cases, a loss of engine oil which may pose a risk of a vehicle fire.”

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Photo: D.Rufiange

The good news is that since the model is so new, the number of units affected is relatively small. Only vehicles built before 13 May 2023 might be affected by the problem; units built after that date do not suffer from the defect. Volkswagen says it became aware of the issue after an Atlas caught fire at a dealership in late July. The primary cause of the problem was identified soon after, and the recall campaign has followed.

Only 74 vehicles in Canada are impacted by the recall, which is very small, but since the risk is of a vehicle fire, it is worth reporting on. Volkswagen’s proactive stance here is to be saluted.

As for the issue, the automaker says the signs of an imminent breakdown may appear before the problem becomes critical. Owners are asked to be attentive to excessive engine sounds or to an engine warning signal appearing unexpectedly. If that happens, they are asked to immediately contact their dealer service centre.

Dealers will receive notices in the next month regarding the problem; owners of affected vehicles can expect to hear from Volkswagen later in October.