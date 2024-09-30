Alfa Romeo will reduce its North American offering for the 2025 model-year. No, it won't be withdrawing any of its models from the market. Rather, it is streamlining its product range and will offer only one trim per model.

The move speaks volumes about Alfa Romeo's fragile situation, at least on this side of the Atlantic.

Until now, each of the products has been available with several trim levels. With the Giulia and Stelvio, buyers could choose from the Sprint, Ti, Veloce, Competizione, and Quadrifoglio (whose departure had already been announced for 2025) models. In Canada, the Tonale currently comes in two versions, Veloce and Sprint.

Now, each model will be available in one single version, with no specific name attached.

Those interested in one of these models might want to act fast. It’s the kind of move that doesn’t bode well for the future. Since its comeback in North America, Alfa Romeo's sales have been disappointing. In the United States, the brand sold just 4,777 units in the first six months of the year.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Changes to come?

What the move could also mean is the replacement of the range with all-electric products. This has already been announced, but news has been scarce on the brand's plans for some time. The electric Giulia and Stelvio are expected to be based on the same STLA Large platform as the 2025 Dodge Charger. And, as is the case with Dodge's sedan, we could see gasoline-powered models sold alongside the all-electric one for a few years to come.

We'll have to keep a close eye on this. Things are certainly happening at Stellantis, which has had its share of struggles of late. Revenues are down this year, CEO Carlos Tavares is being criticized in the U.S., certain brands are struggling to establish themselves, there are still quality problems with certain products, and reliability remains questionable with others. Stellantis needs to clean up its act.