• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron.

Tenerife, Spain – From an Audi suspension, we already expect a velvety touch. But on the beautiful (and often sunny) roads of Tenerife, the largest Spanish island in the Canary archipelago? These roads and this setting would give a Ford Edsel the airs of an automotive masterpiece. I wasn’t there in a Ford Edsel, however. I was behind the wheel of the new 2025 Audi A6 e-tron.

Joining the electric parade

The concept that became this latest new EV made its debut at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show, not surprising given the appetite of the Chinese market for premium EVs.

The new Q6 and SQ6 e-tron SUVs were the first Audi vehicles (after the Porsche Macan) to feature PPE, the Premium Platform Electric architecture, but the A6 e-tron is the first to give occupants a perfectly flat floor.

When Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said that the 2025 A6 e-tron would lead to a flock of converts to electric mobility, he was referring to the two configurations on the menu, the Sportback and the Avant - the first time an Audi EV has been produced in both forms. But the predicted wave of enthusiasm might be more like a rivulet back in Canada, which will get only the faux coupe, not the wagon. Which is a shame.

The new 2025 Audi A6 e-tron | Photo: M.Crépault

2025 Audi A6 e-tron - What's new?

As the electron-powered A6 follows in the footsteps of its Q6/SQ6 stablemates, the sedan has inherited many of the SUVs’ traits. Mechanically and technologically, they're near-twins. On the other hand, Audi has sprinkled the A6 with features that give it a distinct personality.

The A6 e-tron also comes in a variety of flavours: Sportback, Avant, RWD, quattro (AWD), larger or smaller batteries and so on. This is enough to configure several A6 e-tron models, but a less complex dilemma awaits Canadians, since as mentioned we’re only getting the Sportback version, and only in AWD:

- A6 Sportback e-tron quattro

- A6 Sportback e-tron Performance quattro

- S6 Sportback e-tron quattro

The arrival of the electric A6 means the end of the gas/diesel A6, but that variation continues in the guise of the A7, as per the new “Audi” alphabet: Even number = EV, odd number = ICE.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, front | Photo: M.Crépault

Design of the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron - 8.5/10

The nose is rakish thanks to three elements: the ultra-thin daytime running lights, the typical EV bumper (here it looks like a cheese grater) and, above all, the “black mask” that hides the headlights, driver assistance sensors and air inlets.

The sides have avoided banality thanks to a contrasting insert that runs along the rocker panels towards the rear until it encircles a portion of the bumper. The position of this horizontal blade roughly indicates the location of the battery, by the way. Last but not least, the rear end attracts attention by virtue of the red light that travels from one end of the trunk to the other and the four illuminated rings, which is new for Audi.

Actually I'll come back to the lighting in two seconds. First, let me highlight a feat: the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron Sportback boasts a mind-blowing coefficient of drag (Cx) of 0.21, making it the most aerodynamic Audi ever.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, three-quarters rear | Photo: M.Crépault

To achieve this, the engineers inserted mini spoilers and diffusers all around the car, even underneath. They also integrated the Q8 e-tron's digital (and optional) mirrors, but improved them (they now fold away).

From the outside, it looks like a side periscope. Or the antenna of a metallic insect. What's going on around you is projected onto a screen embedded between the door and the dashboard. Let me tell you, it would take me a long time to get used to it! But I probably won’t need to try - those camera-mirrors are banned from North America for the time being. One day, that will probably change.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, headlight | Photo: M.Crépault

So, the lighting...

Both front and rear, the headlights and taillights are made up of several OLEDs. In addition to their night-piercing function, the brains at Audi thought it would be fun if drivers could juggle the pixels via their phone to create up to eight different light patterns. A nocturnal calling card, in short.

What's more, when the A6 e-tron is heading towards an imminent problem (accident, sudden congestion), the rear lights are automatically adorned with symbols supposed to signify “danger”. I suppose that's quicker than pushing the hazard light button yourself. But I wondered how the motorist behind would decipher the luminous message.

“It's true, but it's a start. We're just starting to communicate,” replied the man in charge of Audi's sound and light show.

But as long as we're arranging LEDs in a cryptic order, why not use them to spell out the word DANGER?

“We're not allowed to do that yet.”

Indeed, government authorities believe that drivers shouldn't get distracted by deciphering messages on other cars around them. I can imagine a conversation between driver and passenger: “Oh, look, the tail lights on the car in front are trying to tell us something. Quick - in the glove compartment, you'll find my notes on the messages I've been able to decode to date...”

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, interior | Photo: Audi

Interior of the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron - 9.0/10

If you insist on it, the interior of your 2025 A6 e-tron can feature tender Nappa or Milano leather, exotic woods or carbon-fibre elements. Otherwise, Audi hopes to seduce you with its eco-friendly approach, which gives pride of place to imitation leather and a microfibre that looks like suede but incorporates a large quantity of recycled polyester. The effect is successful. Textured. Sturdy and warm. Can you hear the cows mooing in relief?

As is the trend, the dominant feature up front is a long, curved driver's display harbouring a 11.9-inch instrument screen and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. The passenger isn’t left out (if you tick the right option), getting their own 10.9-inch screen. They can even watch a video in “privacy mode”, preventing the driver getting distracted. Which is wise.

Our fingers wanted to linger at the ceiling light to play with the settings of the optional panoramic roof, which is unlike any other. The transparency of the glass can be modulated at the touch of a button. The liquid crystals change position under the effect of an electric current, letting light in or, on the contrary, blocking it out. In a word: fascinating.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, data and multimedia screens | Photo: M.Crépault

Technology in the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron - 9.0/10

Aside from those digital rear-view mirrors that we won’t see in Canada, and that panoramic roof that can be made translucent at will, and that programmable interior and exterior lighting, what else is there to get excited about? Let's not forget the doors, which close by themselves if you first pull them towards you. The Bang & Olufsen sound system includes up to 20 speakers sprinkled throughout the cabin, including four in the front headrests.



If you say, “Hey, Audi! I've got cold feet!”, the obedient A6 will pulse heat to the floor. Its artificial intelligence grows stronger the more you interact with it. If you catch it off guard, with a question that's bothering it, it will connect to Microsoft's ChatGPT to find the answer. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have of course been invited on board, but so have as many apps as you like, such as Amazon Music or Spotify.

Meanwhile, my luggage on this trip allowed me to experiment with a new idea from Audi.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, light indicating where to swing your foot to open the hatch | Photo: M.Crépault

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, rear, with hatch open | Photo: M.Crépault

It's a familiar scene. You arrive with your arms full of packages. Fortunately, your car is equipped with this magical opening as soon as you pretend to kick the bumper. But where exactly do you put your foot? Is it here? Or there? Further out? There's usually time for a strange Irish dance before the hatch deigns to open.

To avoid this ridiculous situation, the A6 projects a light imprint on the floor that tells you, “Kick here.” It works if you have the fob with you. Kick in the right place, you get access to a load capacity of 502 litres, or else 1,330 if you take the trouble to put the 40/20/40 seat backs down.

Normally, the hatch also closes by itself, but the operation takes too long and you have to step away from the trunk. I preferred to order the closure by pressing the usual button.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, frunk | Photo: M.Crépault

At the front of the A6 e-tron, there's a 27-litre “frunk”. Approach it, still with the fob, and all you have to do is hover over it with your hand for it to half-open. The hood itself relies totally on you to lift it. But full Open Sesame capability is coming, it's written in the sky.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, on the road | Photo: M.Crépault

Powertrain of the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron - 8.5/10

So, three models for Canada:

- A6 Sportback e-tron quattro

- A6 Sportback Performance e-tron quattro

- S6 Sportback e-tron quattro

Two electric motors (made in Hungary, by the way) feature in each configuration, along with a large 100-kWh (94.9 kWh net) lithium-ion battery. Taking advantage of an 800-volt architecture, these e-trons can be plugged into a 270-kW public charging station without batting an eyelid. In doing so, they will regain from 10 to 80 percent of their charge in 21 minutes.

Range was a hot topic among us in Tenerife. On the one hand, it varies according to the model. The more weight and horsepower a model has, the more that slashes its range. At the presentation, Audi was eager to talk about a maximum range of 756 km. But this estimate is too generous, since it's based on European tests that don't take our road conditions into account.

The upshot is that the consensus among the Canadians present was that the 2025 A6 e-tron should provide us with an average range of 550 km when tested against our long distances and changing seasons. Future EPA tests will tell us more.

Because of distinct settings, power output of the trio ranges from 422 to 496 hp in the case of the S6. And even up to 543 (for a few seconds) when the Launch Control mode is engaged for thrilling acceleration. In the same vein, 0-100 km/h times and top speeds fluctuate: between 3.9 and 5.4 seconds and from 210 to 240 km/h.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, digital image from sideview mirrors | Photo: M.Crépault

Driving the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron - 8.0/10

By definition, a sedan disguised as a coupe has a low roof. In the case of the A6 Sportback e-tron, this is absolutely true. It was in my interest to recline every time I settled into the otherwise comfortable and snug seat. It’s so snug, in fact, that in the S6, sporty driving means keeping your elbows high to prevent them bickering with the prominent sides of the seat.

In motion, the car is long and heavy. The mountain switchbacks leading up to the Teide volcano, a major tourist attraction in the area, put the car's 4,928-mm length to the test. The car is silent (or else transformed into a concert hall by the excellent sound system), hushed and fast, but the experience is also often shaken by unwanted intrusions of the numerous driving aids. If left to their own devices, they would constantly chime in the cabin.

The menu for deactivating them, one by one, takes up several pages of the central screen. What's more, as soon as you bring the vehicle to a halt, these aids reappear in full force and you have to repeat the “cancel” operation. I mused aloud to an engineer about a master button. A single finger and, poof, all the aids would be deactivated at once! “No way,” said the man. Apparently, the government doesn't want that.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, drive mode selector | Photo: M.Crépault

I tend to forget that you can't ride a bike without a helmet anymore, at the risk of being considered a heretic. Imagine driving a car!

Only, that lane-keeping function on narrow roads, as in Tenerife? The steering wheel just won't stop kicking back, resulting in unbearably jerky steering.

But what a remarkably smooth ride! Even with the optional 21-inch wheels (otherwise you can go for 19-inch or 20-inch units), the optional adaptive air suspension works wonders.

A final detail: towing capacity is 2,100 kg.

Energy consumption

Although the presence of the quattro system slightly increases average energy consumption, it rarely exceeds 18 kWh per 100 km. It has to be said that Audi has placed great emphasis on energy recovery during deceleration and braking. So much so that, in the end, you're not sure whether it's your right foot or the car that's braking, so eager is the A6 e-tron to recover as much kW as possible at the slightest opportunity.

When descending a slope, you can always engage the transmission's “B” setting, which brings you very close to one-pedal driving. In any case, the car's software manages energy recovery all the time, with a single objective: to optimize it every second.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, rear lights | Photo: Audi

2025 Audi A6 e-tron pricing in Canada

For the moment, it’s anyone’s guess. Based on past experience, on the Q6 e-tron, on the luxury on display during our test drive and on the position of Venus in the house of Sagittarius, caught in conversation with Capricorn, we're going to guess in excess of $100,000.

In Europe, the basic A6 e-tron (rear-wheel drive) is already advertised at 62,800 euros. At current exchange rates, that's $94,000 CAD. At 99,500 euros, the S6 Sportback e-tron quattro would be worth some $150,000. The real prices will be known as we get closer to the official introduction of our three Audi Sportback e-tron quattro models, i.e. in the 3rd quarter of next year.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron, rear | Photo: Audi

The final word

In my humble opinion, whoever spends that kind of money on an electric sedan will already have a well-stocked garage. The A6 Sportback e-tron sedan will be your choice for those days when you want to park a little less metal, or don't need to transport too much stuff.

The 2025 Sportback quattro is a powerful, seductive car that sparkles with technological advances, but could also set your nerves on edge if you haven’t paid attention on delivery day when the dealer explained all the tricks to temper the enthusiasm of the driving aids.

Competitors of the 2025 Audi A6/S6 Sportback e-tron

- BMW i4/i5

- Genesis G80 Electrified

- Lucid Air

- Mercedes-Benz EQE

- Polestar 2

- Porsche Taycan

- Tesla Model S