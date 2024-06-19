BMW Unveils Next-Generation 2025 X3

• The next-generation 2025 BMW X3 has been presented.

BMW yesterday unveiled the next generation of its X3, set to debut for the 2025 model-year. The model has become the company's bread and butter over the years, replacing the 3 Series as its top seller.

2025 BMW X3 - What's new?

The company unveiled two versions of the new-generation model, the X3 30 xDrive and X3 M50 xDrive. There will be more to come in the next few months, however.

As you can see from the images, the X3 has a new look, both inside and out. The engines have also been reworked, as has the technology.

2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive | Photo: BMW

The 2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive and 30 xDrive, front | Photo: BMW

Design of the 2025 BMW X3

The front grille is already the subject of a lot of tongue-wagging - what else is new with BMW? What stands out most are the diagonally set lines, breaking an eternal tradition within the brand. Note that this is the grille of the X3 30 version; the M50 model retains a more conventional look.

At the rear, the M50 version is easily recognizable with its four exhaust pipes, rather than the single one on the 30. Wheels ranging from 19 to 21 inches will be available across the range.

The 2025 X3 is 1.3 inches longer and 1.1 inches wider than its predecessor, and rises 1.0 inch less from the ground.

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive | Photo: BMW

Powertrains of the 2025 BMW X3

Mechanically, The X3 30 xDrive is getting a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine plus a light 48-volt hybrid system, for an output of 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque (gains of 7 and 37, respectively). A number of improvements have been made to this familiar powertrain, including a new ignition and injection system.

The X3 M50 xDrive is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine, also revised and improved, and also featuring a lightweight 48-volt hybrid system. Horsepower rises to 393 and torque to 428 lb-ft, increases of 9 and 59 respectively.

As for the chassis, BMW says both versions of the X3 benefit from a stiffer structure and a wider rear track. The changes to the front and rear axles also enhance cornering precision and straight-line stability, the company promises.

2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive, interior | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive, seats | Photo: BMW

The interior

Inside, we're treated to something brand-new, namely a new, streamlined signature that's sure to get folks talking. The curved screen is familiar, with BMW's iDrive 9 multimedia system. In terms of materials, BMW is offering for the first time a fabric dashboard made from recycled polyester.

BMW is also proposing more driver assistance features, including a new parking assistant that will enable the vehicle to perform all kinds of maneuvers from the outside. For longer journeys, BMW has developed a new navigation system featuring augmented reality for easier guidance.

We can expect to see other variants of the new X3 to be introduced inthe coming months, among them a performance-oriented X3 M model, and most likely a plug-in hybrid variant.

We can expect details on the variants coming to the Canadian market in the coming weeks, including pricing and launch date.

2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive, three-quarters rear | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive, rear | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW X3 M50 xDrive, front grille | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive, profile | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive, second row of seats | Photo: BMW