• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the new-generation 2025 BMW X3.

Spartanburg, South Carolina - Last summer, BMW presented the fourth generation of its X3 SUV, a model that, along with the X5, redefined the brand's image against all odds. Twenty years ago, luxury carmakers had to endure criticism for their new SUVs, the main charge being that producing models in that format distanced them from their DNA.

The critics were right, but in the end, consumers seemed not to care about DNA proximity. They love their SUVs. The company understood that and decided to offer them. That's why we're talking about success stories with BMW's X-designated SUVs.

2025 BMW X3: What's new?

There's always plenty of new with the transition to a new model generation. Styling, technology, mechanical refinements, you name it. We’ll stick with the most notable and relevant changes.

In addition to the usual changes, the multimedia interface was a priority, with a new system developed in-house. BMW also vaunts a more generous offering of standard equipment than in the past.

The bottom line is that this new X3 is a fine evolution overall, but the updates, upgrades and tweaks don’t add up to a radical change. The DNA, in other words, has been preserved.

Incidentally, you'll notice that the letter i has been removed from the version names. It used to refer to injection with the engines, but the i is now reserved exclusively for the brand’s electric models.

2025 BMW X3 M60, front grille, wheel | Photo: D.Rufiange

Design of the 2025 BMW X3 - 8.5/10

Evolution is also the hallmark of the new-generation X3's design. The signature is still very strong at the front, with those huge nostrils, but the lower part is a little more convoluted, and the black accents provide a contrast that's not to everyone's taste.

Taste being such a personal thing, so we'll let you decide whether you like or not.

In terms of styling, two elements are especially notable with this new model: the presence of clear side skirts, and a roof that plunges further back. But what struck us most on meeting this X3 were its dimensions. The X3 is now bigger than the X5 was 20 years ago. It's simple: the wheelbase is 45 mm longer, 84 mm longer and 50 mm wider. It is, however, 49 mm lower to the ground.

Comparing the weight of an X5 with the 6-cylinder engine of the time with the 2025 X3 2025 with 6-cylinder, we arrive at practically the same thing: 4,519 lb for the old X5, 4,535 for the 2025 X3 M50.

We know that models only get bigger with time; the figures speak for themselves here.

2025 BMW X3 M60, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 BMW X3 M60, seats | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

And unsurprisingly, interior volume is up with the new X3 – we find 892 litres behind the second row, 1,900 litres behind the first.

In general, the model has a very welcoming environment. The driving position is perfect, as you can easily find the posture you want thanks to the many possible adjustments.

The presentation is dominated by the curved screen that has become the visual signature of BMW interiors. It's modern, but it doesn't particularly add to the richness of the presentation. The sleek design is also noticeable, with a concentration of controls on the centre console, in the form of touch-sensitive buttons, but with haptic feedback.

An interesting design touch is found inside the doors. The handle is adjacent to a curved section that groups together the usual buttons found in this location, i.e. memory for seats, locking, etc.

Comfort is outstanding, as is soundproofing. The X3 has only become more refined over the generations, and this is a truly accomplished product.

As for equipment, the M50 xDrive version is of course more comprehensive than the 30 xDrive, to which you often have to add numerous costly option packages to obtain what you want. Be careful if you're ever shopping for this model, as the cost can quickly escalate.

2025 BMW X3 M60, lower central console | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 BMW X3 M50 – 8.5/10

As we mentioned earlier, one area of big improvement for the new generation X3 is on-board technology. The company introduces here the 9th-generation multimedia system (BMW Operating System 9). Entirely developed in-house, it’s Android-based and BMW promises a more interactive experience between user and machine. It offers access to a wide range of digital services, enabling greater personalization of the experience - for those who are interested, of course.

It also guarantees faster updates and responsiveness. The cloud-based navigation is capable of providing real-time information, as well as access to BMW's personal assistant and connected services.

Just keep in mind that beyond the free trial periods often offered, you'll have to dip into your wallet afterwards.

Still, if you like tech, you're in for a treat. And if you just like to drive, you can forget all about the gadgets and enjoy what the new X3 has to offer.

2025 BMW X3 M60, thre-equarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrains of the 2025 BMW X3 M50 - 9.0/10

The X3 is available with two powerplants: a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder for the 30 variant, and a 3.0L turbocharged 6-cylinder for the M50. The latter is what we drove in South Carolina as part of our first drive of the model.

In both cases, an 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.

The M50's 393 hp (5,200-6,250 rpm) and 428 lb-ft of torque (1,900-4,800 rpm) allow it to do the 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Impressive, it has to be said, even if we have to wonder whether it's really useful in an SUV. In 2003, the X5 offered 340 hp at best, behind the efforts of a 4.6L V8. How things have changed in 20 years.

The engine itself has been improved for greater efficiency. Important changes include redesigned intake ports and combustion chamber geometry, while modifications have been made to the injection and ignition systems, as well as to the way exhaust gases are routed.

The engine also benefits from the Miller combustion cycle, which modifies the intake and compression phases to reduce energy losses, also in the name of greater efficiency.

The block also benefits from a lightweight 48V hybridization system in the form of a crankshaft-mounted starter generator. This ensures instant response to every touch of the gas pedal, while optimizing efficiency.

Fuel consumption

With the 6-cylinder engine under the hood, fuel consumption averages are announced at 9.4L/100 km in the city, 7.8L on the highway, for a combined fuel consumption of 8.7L/100 km.

2025 BMW X3 M60, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 BMW X3 M50 - 9.0/10

You may or may not like the X3's styling. You can love or hate its multimedia interface. You may even be disappointed by the interior's sober presentation for a vehicle of this price.

But there's one thing you can't fault about this model: its solid roadholding.

Yes, the power is there, but that quickly becomes secondary. Behind the wheel of the X3, you discover a vehicle that's very well planted on the road, and surprisingly agile for its size and weight. Everything is well balanced, and to catch the model at fault, you often have to go beyond your own limits.

Bear in mind, however, that the M50 version has standard features that are optional with the 30 model, for instance the M Sport adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers, variable sport steering, M Sport brakes and M Sport differential. All that stuff helps optimize road grip and handling.

So much so that the gap between an X3 and a (modern) X5, in terms of solidity and enjoyment, has never been so narrow.

2025 BMW X3 M60, rear light, hatch | Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

BMW has certainly refined the X3, but without distorting it beyond recognition. It’s hard not to see this SUV remaining a top choice in the segment. At the risk of repeating ourselves, if its styling and interior layout appeal to you, you'll love it. If the more polarizing elements irritate you, you may find what you're looking for elsewhere.

Competitors of the 2025 BMW X3

- Alfa Romeo Tonale

- Audi Q5

- Genesis GV70

- Infiniti QX50

- Jaguar F-Pace

- Range Rover Evoque

- Lexus NX

- Mercedes-Benz GLC

- Porsche Macan

- Volvo XC60